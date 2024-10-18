Cyber Security Engineer for world-leading company in the defense industry
We are currently seeking a Cyber Security Engineer in Gothenburg on behalf of our client, a world-leading company in the defense industry, who wants to develop IT and information security.
Do you want to be part of a rapidly growing company? Do you have experience leading cyber security projects and implementations? Do you see yourself in a central role within an organization where responsibility and collaboration are key? If so, this challenge might be perfect for you!
About the Role:
As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will lead the design and implementation of IT security architectures, ensuring they meet industry best practices, customer needs, and regulatory standards. You will work with the latest technology in communications monitoring, radio communication, and encryption. You will also play a key role in driving cyber and information security initiatives in connection with the implementation of these systems on the Swedish market.
Responsibilities:
• Lead the design and implementation of IT security architectures.
• Support systems and development engineers.
• Lead a cross-functional IT security team.
• Analyze cybersecurity systems and identify threats.
• Find cost-effective solutions to cybersecurity challenges.
• Develop best practices and security standards.
Din Profil
Qualifications:
We are seeking a candidate with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or equivalent experience. The ideal candidate will have an excellent understanding of information security and risk management, along with hands-on experience with security systems and solutions, such as IPS, NAC, EDR, and Firewalls. Experience with organizational information security systems, including SIEM and SOC, is essential.
A solid knowledge of network fundamentals and IT systems, including VMWare, HyperV, Microsoft, and Linux, is required. Relevant cybersecurity certifications such as CISSP, CISM, or CCIE are highly valued. Fluency in both English and Swedish is necessary, and experience in the defense sector is a plus.
We are looking for someone with strong analytical skills, the ability to learn independently, and excellent problem-solving abilities. The successful candidate should be able to collaborate seamlessly across departments and with external partners. Experience working in a team environment and communicating effectively is highly valued.Om företaget
About Us:
Svensk Försvarskompetens is a leading recruitment company specializing in providing expertise to the defense sector. With our niche focus, we have established ourselves as experts in identifying and attracting top talent for both public and private defense organizations. Our strength lies in our ability to understand industry-specific challenges and needs, enabling us to effectively match candidates with suitable roles.
Kontaktuppgifter
Contact:
Selection and interviews are ongoing so please submit your application as soon as possible through Svensk Försvarskompetens. If you have questions about the role, contact Clemens Döring at clemens.doring@forsvarskompetens.se
As a security company, we conduct a security check on our employees, and you need to be a Swedish citizen.
