Customer Success Manager
2024-06-11
Large company with great ambitions and close relations
efficy is a leading European Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that provides businesses of all sizes with complete, flexible, customizable, and scalable software to enable their growth. efficy's platform includes products for marketing automation, sales, project management, customer service, and customer nurturing. Currently, more than 300,000 users from 63 countries use efficy's tool.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brussels, efficy's around 500 employees work in local offices in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hong Kong, or remotely.
Our mission is to contribute to the success of every company by helping them transform customer data into customer insight while simplifying the work of their employees.
In efficy, two days are rarely the same, and things are changing rapidly. So, fasten your seat belt, and join us on the journey.
A unique work experience & company culture
We want our employees to thrive in their daily lives, and therefore you can expect challenges, online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and lots more. Communication is informal, and your colleagues are only a short call away.
Context
Efficy Nordics is now looking for a Customer Success Manager to serve and develop our customers working with webCRM. You will be a part of the Professional Services department to leverage the in-depth team knowledge.
Your Impact
As a customer success manager, your most important mission is to fulfill the customer's goal and secure their success using our platform. By doing so you strive to maintain customer loyalty, develop their usage of old and new features, and foster a long-term relationship with them. You will facilitate the overall customer service and when the opportunity arises, upsell new features and renew their contract.
Key Responsibilities
With your in-depth platform knowledge and curious mindset to understand the customers' needs and business goals you will proactively orchestrate the customer journey while undertaking the following responsibilities:
Customer onboarding, training, and consultancy support
Follow up on customer experience once they use the solution
Proactively communicate product vision & roadmap, new features and platform capabilities
Identify potential upsell and cross-sell opportunities
Assist customers with support issues and collaborate closely with our Customer Service team, Professional Services, and Sales executives
Making customers aware of resources such as knowledgebase articles, tutorials, how-to videos, and webinars.
Gathering customer feedback and sharing it internally to improve the product and/or establish better Customer Support practices
Analysing customer data and helping them discover aspects of the product that are most beneficial to them
Your performance will be measured based on the NPS, CSAT, customer retention rate, and churn rate.
About YOU
We hope that you are our successful candidate and fulfill the following requirements:
Customer-centric mindset with a high interest in software/CRM/Martech technologies
Experience in customer-facing interactions on an operational level
Strong communication and presentation skills
Highly organized and able to multi-task
Possess an aptitude for learning and using new software
Experience working in CRM software platforms is an advantage.
Experience in similar roles such as technical consultant, software trainer, and onboarding consultant is a plus.
Social, analytical, and a "hands-on" mentality
Independent, accurate, stress-resistant, team player
Fluent in Swedish and English, other Nordic languages are beneficial
We offer YOU
A competitive salary package with a bonus system and a referral program
A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset where we will listen to your ideas and support you to make it happen
High flexibility and hybrid work is part of our DNA
State-of-the-art offices with our unique co-living-co-working concept where teamwork is the norm
International growing opportunities and internal mobility
Events: team lunches, after work, sports, trips
Learning opportunities: languages, tech, product, sales techniques, leadership
efficy is a people-first employer. We offer equal opportunities to all our candidates. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our people. We welcome you, and everything that makes you-well, you. That includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status. So, if you're interested in joining us, please feel free to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
