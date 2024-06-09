Customer Education Specialist
2024-06-09
Kognic is on a mission to make everything that moves autonomous. We help AI product teams better understand their data by providing the best dataset management platform for sensor-fusion datasets. We are an ambitious team, building a global company together. We are now looking for our new Customer Education Specialist, want to join us?
The Role
Are you communicative with a significant interest in tech? Do you have a passion for transforming complex topics into comprehensible pieces that the target audience can understand? Do you like when things move quickly and enjoy getting things done? If so, this is the role for you! This role is part of the Customer Success team that ensures that our customers are not only satisfied but also able to fully harness the value of our offerings. To support this goal, we are looking for a dedicated and passionate Customer Education Specialist to ensure training is provided for our new and existing products and features.
As the Customer Education Specialist, you will learn about our platform and then put yourself in the role of different stakeholders. Your role entails understanding the needs of various current and future users of the tool, defining use cases or user scenarios, and providing training through videos, guides, or hands-on sessions. You will be responsible for designing curriculums that encompass essential topics and learning objectives in collaboration with subject-matter experts, both to ensure consistency in messaging throughout all educational content and to guarantee accuracy and relevance to the target audience. You will also be utilizing metrics to iteratively enhance content and delivery methods by continuously monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of our educational programs. You will analyze how our tools are used, understand how they want to interface with them, and through iterations, come up with methods and tools to teach many people. You will also need to stay updated with our platform changes so that all training material is up-to-date and relevant. This role is pivotal in laying the foundational piece for onboarding new customers, retaining current customers, and maintaining customer satisfaction.
To enjoy working at Kognic, and in the role as Customer Education Specialist, you must thrive in an ever-changing environment with a fast-paced tempo. You should be able to engage and collaborate with different stakeholders such as Machine Learning experts, product managers, engineering teams, perception experts, and others within the Customer Success team to identify learning needs, gather insights, and align training initiatives with business priorities. It is important that you possess good project management skills to follow up on many diverse activities, have the ability to provide the right training format and content for our users, and feel comfortable being the spider in the web that holds this together.
You will be the first one within Education at Kognic, but you will not be alone since you will collaborate with different people within the organization. As you grow in the role, there are plenty of opportunities for an ambitious team player to help scale the team, establish processes, and best practices to ensure the efficient delivery and management of training programs on a global scale, or you can continue being a great contributor to the team.
We are looking for you!
We value passion, energy, and commitment more than having the right set of experiences, and we are looking for you who get things done. We see that you have a technical interest since your job will be centered around our data annotation platform. We believe you enjoy customer interaction, are solutions-oriented, and have excellent presentation skills, with the ability to convey complex concepts in a clear and engaging manner. You are a problem-solver who likes to understand how things work, and then explain that to others in a scalable way. If you are unsure if you are a fit for this position, please contact us, and we can figure it out together.
We believe there are several backgrounds that could qualify for this role - such as relevant work experience, experience from a technical enterprise role or relevant education. What is most important is that you are just really passionate about learning new platforms/tools/apps, making them work well, and teaching others how to use them
You have the ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional environment, fostering teamwork and driving consensus
You have strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet tight deadlines
You are comfortable with written, spoken, and presentation/communication skills. If you can create scripts, that is a plus but not required
Experience in customer onboarding and enterprise training programs is a plus
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken
