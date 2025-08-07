Customer Director and Country Operations Sweden - 482089
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time onsite Customer Director and Country Operations Sweden in Stockholm or Vasteras, we're looking for?
Your future role
Embrace a new challenge and leverage your expertise in an innovative field. You will report to the Managing Director of Sweden and work alongside knowledgeable and supportive teammates.
Your role will focus on coordinating efforts within the Real Estate and Security departments, the Sweden GSI department, and the Sweden PMO staff to enhance cross-functional cooperation and drive efficiency.
On a day-to-day basis, you'll partner with teams across the business, providing support to Alstom Sweden Management (across Product Lines) on key matters that impact operational efficiency. This includes areas where coordinated efforts across Product Lines can yield significant benefits, such as the GSI Key User network, Real Estate, and PMO tasks.
Facilitating the implementation and management of key pillars to ensure their effective application across the Country and Product Lines, we'll look to you for:
Process Ownership and Improvement: Act as the process owner for your metier by defining standards, ensuring compliance, leading continuous improvement initiatives, and managing process reviews and adherence measurement across the Country and Product Lines.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Facilitate cooperation between transversal functions within Country Management, including GSI, Real Estate & Security, and PMO, while driving necessary improvement programs involving representatives from all Country and Product Lines.
Change Management and Coordination: Oversee change management for all improvement initiatives, ensuring effective deployment strategies, communication and training are established and coordinated with Product Lines and Country stakeholders.
Project Management Support: Support project management processes by monitoring project progress, reporting KPIs to senior management, and assisting project-related tasks aligned with PMO processes and tools.
Talent Development and Succession Planning: Lead competency reviews and succession strategy development, focusing on talent pools and implementing necessary development actions, including training programs for identified talents.
GSI Integration and Tool Optimization: Ensure the seamless integration and functionality of the GSI landscape across the Swedish organization, collaborating with cross-functional teams to enhance business operations through effective tools and systems.
Real Estate and Security: Support the Real Estate and Security Team by leading security initiatives, designing strategic roadmaps, and managing Swedish facilities to ensure compliance with safety and security standards.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in Engineering or Business School background,
Strong business acumen and experience from Swedish Railway industry
Insight into Alstoms business model and key processes to enable to drive for improvements
Knowledge of project management practices,
Interest and understanding of Security and Real estate topics,
Basic understanding of financial mechanisms in long-term contracts (bonds, Forex, P&L)
Strategic vision and mindset for long-term planning,
Fluency English, Swedish would be beneficial.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues,
Work with rigorous and methodical approaches to enhance business operations and project management within Alstom's diverse and dynamic environment,
Progress towards a strategic vision and foster a culture of continuous improvement and innovation,
Utilise our agile and collaborative working environment,
Contribute to innovative projects,
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries,
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning,
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
