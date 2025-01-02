Customer Contact Ghent to our Order Fulfillment department
2025-01-02
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join our team
Global/Regional Distribution Center in Ghent, Belgium is a logistics provider within Epiroc Supply Chain in Tools division. Our task is to manage and develop a high-quality and cost-effective supply chain for our customers, to manage the distribution of spare parts as well as orders and delivery of rock drilling equipment. The primary goal is to support our Customer Centers succeed through high-quality deliveries on time.
In the role as a Customer Contact Ghent, you work with regional and global distribution of spare parts and aftermarket products for our two divisions PSD and RGD out from our third part warehouse (3PL) located in Ghent, Belgium. The Order Fulfillment team for Ghent is based in Sweden.
Your mission
Are you driven by being at the center of events coordinating order management and export? We are looking for you who want to work as a customer contact in the Order Fulfillment team. The tasks within Order Fulfillment are mainly order management, export handling, invoicing and shipping of spare parts, to be a logistic coordinator from order received to delivery. Each team member is primarily responsible for a number of Customer Centers (sales companies). You are responsible for ensuring a fast and efficient flow of spare part orders from DC to Customers and Customer Centers and you work with many functions within Epiroc to guarantee this. You will establish numerous contacts internally as well as externally with 3PL, forwarders, customs brokers and globally with our Customer Centers.
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contacts In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously and the position could be filled before the last application date, so welcome with your application as soon as possible. Last day to apply is 16th of January 2025.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Ann-Kristin Sverkersson, Inbound Replenishment and Order Fulfillment Manager DC Ghent, ann-kristin.sverkersson@epiroc.com
, or Recruitment Specialist Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
.
Your profile
For this role, a bachelor's degree in economics, technology or logistics or similar acquired through working experience is required. To enjoy the job, you must be collaborative, strong self-motivation, relationship builder and independently responsible for your tasks and always have a customer focus. You have the ability to connect with people and a must to succeed in this role is good communication skills both in writing and verbal, in English. We work towards timely departures with a clear focus on high-quality deliveries on time. Therefore, it is extra important to collaborate with colleagues and support the team and the business to operate in the best way.
We are looking for you, who have experience from logistics, distribution and customer orders. Trade compliance and customs knowledge is desirable. Previous experience with different IT tools, such as Word, Excel, etc.is a requirement. Knowledge of the M3 business system is desirable but not a requirement.
