Customer Care Specialist to BMW Northern Europe
2024-04-26
We are now looking for a Customer Care Specialist to one of the world 's most leading manufacturers of cars and motorcycles - the BMW Group. Everyone who works within the BMW Group is proud to be able to deliver cars, financial services and customer experiences with the highest quality. Customers all over the world are proud to drive a BMW. Do you also want to be proud? Share your passion for Customer Service!
What awaits you?
As a Customer Care Specialist you will work with a team of experienced specialists to manage areas of operations that are vital to a successful Customer Support. For the right person with the right mindset there is a great opportunity to be a major part in setting the processes, ensuring communication to stakeholders and steering the Service Partners and Providers to deliver a true premium customer experience. It is a role with big responsibilities, as well as big impact.
In this function your main responsibilities and tasks will be:
• In the role of Customer Care Specialist, you work closely with the team in order to ensure that partners and stakeholders deliver a premium service to the end customer.
• Guiding BMW Customer Service agents and Authorized workshops how to manage more challenging customer matters, including in Consumer Law topics.
• Steering the Service Partners and Assistance Providers to ensure that customers receive repair and roadside assistance services that they are entitled to and with the customer experience in focus.
• Support the market teams and dealers continued implementation of a Proactive service process.
• Developing and implementing policies and procedures for the management of these topics in the region.
What should you bring along?
You have good experience of customer care, and a mindset of how premium customer care can be delivered. Preferably you have experience from the automotive industry, either on the importer side or from the dealership side. It is beneficial if you have a good understanding of the service and repair business. If you have experience from the insurance industry and have dealt with cases involving customers and vehicles, this is also of interest.
• At least 2 years ' experience working for vehicle OEM in aftersales, vehicle insurance provider or similar experience
• Excellent communicator (written and verbal)
• Analytical mind-set and systematic approach
• Self-driven and proactive approach, this role requires own initiative.
• You need to be fluent in written and verbal in both English and one of the Scandinavian languages (Swedish, Danish or Norwegian).
We will place great emphasis on your personal characteristics.
What does it mean to work for BMW?
At BMW Group, everything starts with passion. It turns a profession into a vocation. It drives us to keep reinventing mobility and bring innovative ideas onto the roads. Enthusiasm for joint projects turns a team into a strong unit where every opinion is valued. It is only when expertise, highly professional processes and enjoyment of work unite that we can shape the future together. Whatever your heart 's desire - in the BMW Group, you will find a wide range of departments and disciplines across the world where you can share your professional passion with us.
Further information
The position is located at BMW 's Nordic head office in Sollentuna / Silverdal. The premises are modern and include a lunch restaurant as well as access to a gym. This is a full-time consultant position starting immediately or by other agreement. Are you looking for an exciting challenge? Read more about BMW and your future career; https://www.bmwgroup.jobs/nordics/en.html?abc
