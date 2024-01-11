Customer Advocate Finland and Baltic to BMW Northern Europe
Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Customer Advocate Finland and Baltic to one of the world 's most leading manufacturers of cars and motorcycles - the BMW Group. Everyone who works within the BMW Group is proud to be able to deliver cars, financial services and customer experiences with the highest quality. Customers all over the world are proud to drive a BMW. Do you also want to be proud? Share your passion for Customer Experience!
What awaits you as Customer Advocate?
As a Customer Advocate for Finland and the Baltic region, you are an important part of the Customer Experience team and the developing work with the innovative future customer experiences. You are the acting center of competence for Customer Experience topics, ensuring sustainable improvement in the markets NPS performance, steering and improving Customer Board process and secure progress for Customer Board actions, as well as tracking and analyzing Customer Satisfaction and/or Loyalty through the Customer Journey.
In this function your main responsibilities and tasks will be:
* Leading and coordinating the premium customer experience relating to targets set as part of bonus program and CX related actions and focus areas.
* Responsible for sharing relevant customer feedback to internal stakeholders and business areas, and to support the derivation of action plans.
* Further develop and quality secure current processes and propose solutions to drive further efficiency and valuable insights in current reporting landscape.
* Regularly track and analyze Customer Satisfaction through the Customer Journey, steer improvements being implemented by dealers, supported by market Area Managers, Sales & Service.
* Support in the market specific analysis and statistics work to measure the customer experience and increase customer satisfaction within the sales and service experience.
* Reporting and presenting status, progress, analyses and projects related to customer experience (KPIs) in Finland and Baltic.
* In collaboration with CX team, work on streamlining the Customer Experience and create relevant improvements regarding, for example, processes.
* CX Training. Create and perform CX workshops internally and externally for dealers.
* Ensuring sustainable improvements in the markets NPS performance.
The Customer Advocate will have the home base in Silverdal, Sollentuna, working within the Brand Management team, but must visit and have regular contact with dealers in Finland and the Baltics to help monitor and drive the CX performance.
What should you bring along?
As a person, you have a high sense of responsibility, sharp sense for high-quality customer service and experience management, you are motivated by identifying and creating actions to secure efficiency and customer satisfaction. You are strategic, analytical and have a good ability to prioritize.
To be successful in the role, you must enjoy to work targeted and at a high pace with many contact surfaces both internally and externally. You are organized, self-motivated and -driven, able to handle pressure and enjoy both working on own projects as well as being part of a team. The Customer Advocate is service minded, proactive and positive, have good social skills, and can easily communicate with both dealers and BMW HQ.
* Good understanding of the Finnish and Baltic dealer network
* Great analytical and communication skills
* Well experienced in working with Microsoft Office
* University/Bachelor degree is an advantage
* Fluent in Finnish and English.
* Any of the Nordic languages is of merit.
What does it mean to work for BMW?
At BMW Group, everything starts with passion. It turns a profession into a vocation. It drives us to keep reinventing mobility and bring innovative ideas onto the roads. Enthusiasm for joint projects turns a team into a strong unit where every opinion is valued. It is only when expertise, highly professional processes and enjoyment of work unite that we can shape the future together. Whatever your heart 's desire - in the BMW Group, you will find a wide range of departments and disciplines across the world where you can share your professional passion with us.
Further information
The position is located at BMW 's Nordic head office in Sollentuna / Silverdal. The premises are modern and include a lunch restaurant as well as access to a gym. You will be reporting to the CX Manager NE (Brand Management). The role will include some travel. If you find this interesting and have the qualifications, please don 't hesitate to apply.
The position is full-time, starting immediately or by other agreement. This is a long-term position and you will be working as a consultant through Hammer & Hanborg by Jurek/Jurek Recruitment & Consulting. Are you looking for an exciting challenge? Read more about BMW and your future career; https://www.bmwgroup.jobs/nordics/en.html?abc.
For any questions, please reach out to the responsible Recruitment Consultant Annelie Forssell, annelie.forssell@hammerhanborg.com Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 556694-5324), http://www.jurek.se/ Arbetsplats
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB Kontakt
Konsultchef
Victoria Tjernström victoria.tjernstrom@jurek.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8384318