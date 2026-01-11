Curry & Tandoori Chef Indian Fusion Cuisine (Beyond Smak, Stockholm)
Beyond Smak is a modern Indian-Scandinavian fusion restaurant located in the heart of Södermalm, Stockholm.
We are passionate about flavors, quality, and creating memorable experiences for our guests.
We are now looking for a skilled, creative, and motivated Curry & Tandoori Chef to join our growing kitchen team.
As our Curry & Tandoori Chef, you will be responsible for preparing high-quality Indian fusion dishes with consistency, passion, and precision.
You will work with both traditional Indian techniques and modern Scandinavian presentation styles.
We want someone who takes pride in their craft, enjoys experimenting with flavours, and can handle a fast-paced kitchen with a positive attitude.
