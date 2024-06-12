CRM Assistant
Who we are and what we do:
At Viedoc, we design engaging software that modernizes clinical research so that necessary treatments can reach the people who need them faster.
We accomplish this by combining technology and a creative design to streamline, automate and simplify conventional processes within clinical research. Simply put, Viedoc makes every aspect of a clinical study a bit smoother, resulting in greater discoveries that make a difference, and has the potential to improve lives.
Real change means challenging the status quo - our driving force since we started almost two decades ago. In everything we do, we work for a healthier world, searching for better, more efficient solutions that answer to the needs of both our users and humanity.
What you will do and why:
Right now we are increasing our Sales Ops team and are looking for a new CRM Assistant who will support our sales processes. As a CRM Assistant will play a vital role in supporting the users and CRM team by assisting with database management, campaign execution, and administrative tasks. This position does not involve direct customer contact but requires strong attention to detail and organizational skills. It is a wide and exciting role spanning areas like sales, customer relations, and marketing.
This means you will be responsible for:
Input new prospect/customer information accurately into the CRM system manually and through imports, and update and maintain customer records to ensure data integrity.
Assist in organizing customer data for targeted marketing efforts, executing CRM campaigns, and collaborating with the marketing team to ensure accurate targeting and performance monitoring/reporting.
Organize and schedule meetings, prepare presentation materials, and provide general administrative support.
Conduct regular CRM audits for data accuracy, clean up duplicates and outdated records, and maintain documentation of procedures and best practices.
Participate in training sessions on CRM systems and tools, and gather regular feedback from users.
As a professional, we would like you to have:
High school diploma or equivalent
Strong attention to detail and accuracy in data entry
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbally
Advanced excel skills (proficient using formulas like VLOOKUP and pivot tables)
Ability to multitask and prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment
Proficiency in basic computer applications (e.g., Microsoft Office suite)
As a person, we would like you to have:
A positive attitude and willingness to learn
We would even appreciate it if you have:
College coursework in business, inside sales, or related field
Previous experience with CRM software is desirable.
Industry
eClinical, Software, Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device, Consumer Health
Interested?
If you want to join our awesome team, apply for the job! Do you want to know more? Feel free to reach out to the team member responsible for this role below. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-28
