CRM and Data Specialist to BMW Northern Europe
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Byggjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla byggjobb i Sollentuna
2023-05-08
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB i Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a CRM and Data Specialist to one of the world 's most leading manufacturers of cars and motorcycles - the BMW Group. In this position, you will work with a focus on the Danish and Norwegian markets. Everyone who works within the BMW Group is proud to be able to deliver cars, financial services and customer experiences with the highest quality. Customers all over the world are proud to drive a BMW. Do you also want to be proud? Share your passion for CRM and Data!
What awaits you?
As a CRM and Data Specialist, you will primarily be responsible for the Norwegian and Danish customer data structure. You will work closely with the markets and based on their input, create content together with the local agency. You will also continuously inform the markets about the current CRM customer mailings. You will have a broad function and work as a project lead where your main responsibility is to ensure a positive customer experience. Your responsibility is guaranteeing that the right data comes in and is communicated in the right way, through the right channel. In this role you will have many interfaces internally and externally and work closely with CRM Manager and the local agency.
Your main tasks
• Specialize in data structure and manage customer data
• Generate leads to increase customer dialogue
• Understand the customers need of communication and guide them through the process
• Work closely with the local agency and give assignments according to requests and input from the markets
• Be involved in creating content and understanding BMWs automated flows of communication
• In the long term, work with follow-up and statistics
The position is located at the office in Stockholm, but there will be travel to BMW 's offices in Oslo and Copenhagen.
What should you bring along?
To be successful in the role we see that you have previous experience of project management and have worked with different data structures and platforms for a few years. It is of most importance that you have good knowledge of CRM and customer data. The team works closely together, so you need to be a "doer" with great self-leadership. We see that you are a positive and creative team player, but also that you have an analytical mind-set and have a good understanding of complex data information.
Qualifications
• Have a post-secondary degree within information and communication or equivalent
• A few years of experience working with CRM and customer data
• Previous experience within project management from an international environment
• You speak and write fluently in Swedish and English
• It is great advantage if you speak or understand one of the other Nordic languages (Norwegian or Danish)
What does it mean to work for BMW?
At BMW Group, everything starts with passion. It turns a profession into a vocation. It drives us to keep reinventing mobility and bring innovative ideas onto the roads. Enthusiasm for joint projects turns a team into a strong unit where every opinion is valued. It is only when expertise, highly professional processes and enjoyment of work unite that we can shape the future together. Whatever your heart 's desire - in the BMW Group, you will find a wide range of departments and disciplines across the world where you can share your professional passion with us.
Further information
The position is located at BMW 's Nordic head office in Sollentuna / Silverdal. The premises are modern and include a lunch restaurant as well as access to a gym. The position is full-time, starting immediately or by other agreement. This is a long term position and you will be working as a consultant though Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning. Are you looking for an exciting challenge? Read more about BMW and your future career; https://www.bmwgroup.jobs/nordics/en.html?abc
We look forward receiving your application at www.jurek.se
in either Swedish or English. For any questions please reach out to the responsible Consultant Manager Victoria Tjernström, Victoria.tjernstrom@jurek.se Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556694-5324), http://www.jurek.se/ Kontakt
Konsultchef
Victoria Tjernström victoria.tjernstrom@jurek.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7749928