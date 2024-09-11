Crane girder design, investigation of web buckling and backup bracing
2024-09-11
Background
Crane runway girders are vital components in industrial structures, ensuring smooth crane operations. Failure in these components can halt production, causing significant financial losses and safety risks. Although they might seem simple at first glance-just a steel beam spanning over multiple supports-their design and performance are crucial.
Optimizing crane girder design, particularly for heavier cranes, is essential for reducing costs and carbon emissions and ensuring durability. This includes using thinner web plates and optimizing backup bracing systems-horizontal trusses that support the top flange of long-span girders against lateral-torsional buckling and improve stiffness for horizontal loads.
Backup bracing is normally formed as a warren truss to restrain the top (and sometimes the bottom) flanges for lateral torsional buckling, lateral deformations and also increasing the beam torsional capacity
Aim
Comparison of current version of Eurocodes, new version of Eurocodes and American codes for crane girders with regard to web buckling
Backup bracing stiffness calculations and sensitivity analysis, proposing a simplified approach for stiffness evaluation of bracings
Understanding buckling behavior of the slender webs in crane girders
Method
Review requirements regarding crane girders for web buckling and bracing (Eurocode, AISC, AIST, etc.)
FE modeling of the girder with the backup truss
Buckling analysis of slender web and comparison with results from Eurocode
[Optimization of the design using Genetic Algortihm]
What you gain
By the end of this project, you will have gained a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of design and optimization of crane runway girders, including relevant standards, fatigue design, and structural stability. This knowledge is essential for future roles as structural engineers, particularly in the field of industrial structures, where ensuring stability and efficiency is critical. Opportunity for recruitment
Good knowledge about steel structures and Eurocode 3
Merit to have Experience with FE software (ex ABAQUS, Ansys, SAP2000 or other commercial software)
Welcome to submit your application, the deadline is 2024-10-31, selection of applicants takes place continuously.
Contact persons for questions:
Hossein Zonouzimarand, hossein.zonouzi@afry.com
Babak Navid, babak.navid@afry.com
Joaquín García Avondet, joaquin.garciaavondet@afry.com
