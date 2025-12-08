Country Retail Manager & Cso, Ikea Retail Sweden
WELCOME TO THE HOME OF IKEA!
Sweden is where it all began - the heart and soul of IKEA. With over 80 years of bold ideas, hard work, and a deep love for the many people, we're proud of our journey and excited about the future we're building together. Being the Home of IKEA is more than a place - it's a mindset. It is an attitude of learning, testing new things, and looking for opportunities beyond the predictable. Now, we're looking for someone who shares that spirit to join us as our next:
Country Retail Manager & CSO
IKEA Retail is the core business of Ingka, contributing to create a better everyday life for the many people. Together, we are creating a better IKEA Retail, one that is securing long term profitable growth, so we can be more affordable, accessible, and sustainable. We are bringing IKEA closer to our customers - whenever, wherever, and however they want to meet us.
WHO YOU ARE?
You have a strong track record in leading large, people-intensive organizations and delivering business results. Your deep knowledge of retail, customer experience, and market trends helps you set clear direction, manage plans and budgets, and follow up on KPIs effectively. You are passionate about home furnishings and life at home, and you communicate confidently in English, inspiring others with IKEA's tone of voice. With a mindset that embraces change, innovation, and collaboration, you thrive in a fast-paced environment and lead with purpose.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
You will:
Lead and inspire City Managers, Area Managers, and the Country Management Team to achieve IKEA goals and standards.
Connect the IKEA offer with people's life at home, making our brand unique and special in every customer interaction.
Secure a seamless customer experience across all channels, ensuring trust and relevance for the many people.
Drive growth and profitability in line with our purpose, retail direction, and financial strategy.
Be a role model for IKEA values, creating an open and sharing climate where co-workers are informed, engaged, and empowered.
Champion sustainability and digital transformation, helping us shape the future of retail.
Please note that we already have a preferred candidate for this position.
