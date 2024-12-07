Country Remote Customer Meeting Point (rcmp) Manager, Ikea Retail Sweden
2024-12-07
Please note that our Ingka employees are prioritized in this recruitment.
Would you like to be part of creating an iconic movement in IKEA's home market, Sweden? Do you want to drive extraordinary profitable growth and brand positioning, encouraging an excellent Omnichannel customer experience and lead a people movement?
Country Remote Customer Meeting Point (RCMP) Manager, IKEA Retail Sweden
As the mother market and the origin of our culture and values, we have a big responsibility. We recently celebrated 80 remarkable years of IKEA in Sweden, here where everything once began! So much pride lies in our heritage, in our unwavering values, and in our vision to make everyday life better for the many.
Being Home of IKEA is both a gift and a privilege. As we step into the next 80 years, we aim to be bolder, more agile, innovative, and more sustainable than ever before.
WHO YOU ARE
To be successful we are looking for a person with a strong commercial background and big interest in commerciality, with the ability to maximize the potential of our Remote Customer Meeting Point.
In this position, you are a role model of the IKEA culture & values. You have a passion for developing our business through people and you understand the importance of creating collaborative teams across your own organization and to co-operate with other parts of IKEA. In this role, we would like to see an entrepreneurial drive combined with a willingness to take calculated risks. You are eager to exceed goals and targets as well as a willingness to share responsibility with others.
Where others see limitations, you find opportunities! You are performance driven and have speed when moving from plans to actions and when delivering results. Last but not least, you of course have a passion for home furnishing!
We are waiting for you, to the Home of IKEA!
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
The overall assignment in this role is to drive Omnichannel profitable growth and brand positioning, maximizing sales as well as encouraging an excellent experience in an omni-channel environment.
Together with your team, you will create even more memorable and engaging remote meetings between us and our customers with new tools and ways of working and by launching new digital self-service tools that will simplify our customers' interaction with us.
You ensure high quality execution of all People processes securing performing, competent and engaged co-workers with the objective to be the best employer in your market. As a digital ambassador in the function, you embrace the omni-channel transformation in the market. By building networks with all relevant stakeholders in the local community as well as on the national and global arena in IKEA, you will be representing the IKEA market in the city where the unit is.
In this role, you will lead and develop the RCMP Management Team to achieve IKEA goals and standards, embrace innovation, lead transformation, built a performance culture and deliverer an efficient and profitable operation in line with the IKEA Concept to secure IKEA as the best home furnishing company.
Some of the specific key tasks:
• Enable omnichannel retailing at IKEA by establishing and integrating a RCMP to drive strategic profitable growth at Ingka
• Accountable for owning and setting the strategy and driving the development of a highly centralized RCMP in order to ensure business goals and differentiate IKEA in the market
• Secure competence in Remote capabilities, Strategic Direction, and business steering, across all RCMP unit in the country, ensuring a high performing organization
• Accountable for the creation of an operating model promoting RCMP as a remote sales, profit and resolutions unit in order to build critical omni-channel capabilities
• Initiate and drive a cohesive customer centric mindset throughout the organization enabling local relevance and cultivating a deep understanding of our customers
• Steer and drive an efficient and effective RCMP organization that supports broader Ingka goals, processes and principles ensuring full integration of the business with the rest of IKEA
