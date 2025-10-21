Country Director- Department of Business and Trade (SWE25.337)
British Embassy Stockholm / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos British Embassy Stockholm i Stockholm
The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow. The FCDO operates an agile workforce and to facilitate this, you may be required to undertake other duties from time to time, as we may reasonably require.
The British Embassy in Sweden is part of a worldwide network, representing British political, economic and consular interests overseas. The Embassy works with Sweden in partnership, prioritising cooperation in defence and security and building on our shared values, to identify and explore new opportunities in trade, investment, and innovation, and to uphold European security and the rules based international system. The Embassy also provides focused consular services to British nationals. The Embassy cares about its people and seeks to enshrine excellence, respect, integrity and kindness in everything it does.
We are now looking for a Country Director - Department for Business and Trade (DBT).
We welcome and strongly encourage those from minority, ethnic and less represented backgrounds to apply.
Main purpose of job:
Lead delivery of DBT priorities on trade, investment, market access and trade policy in Sweden, providing strategic direction to a team of 10, empowering and supporting them to deliver on the commercial opportunities for the UK in Sweden.
Roles and responsibilities:
• Lead the team in driving Britain's efforts in support of UK export success through export wins in Sweden through the removal and navigation of market access barriers as well as trade promotion activities. Deliver a series of targeted commercial outreach activities positioning UK products and services in selected market segments. Use marketing and soft power to enhance the perception of and inclination to continue the strong UK-Sweden commercial partnership.
• Provide leadership and direction for local efforts in maximising high value Foreign Direct and capital Investment from Sweden to the United?Kingdom.
• Continue to build and track a pipeline of significant high value investment projects focusing on where government intervention can add value including for barrier removals .
• Drive the UK-Sweden Trade Policy focus and align with UK ambitions to establish an effective cooperation framework and exchange
• Build and develop a broad network of relevant professional relationships with the highest significance for the UK's business and trade interests, including Strategic Relationship Management (SRM) of Key Accounts. Refine account and engagement plans for our key accounts and advise UK VIP contacts, including the Ambassador, on strategic engagements, relationships and prepare timely interactions.
• Provide advice and analysis on UK-Sweden business and trade relations as required to colleagues at the Embassy, including the Ambassador and senior team, and to DBT Europe, including the HM Trade Commissioner.
Essential qualifications, skills and experience
• Full professional proficiency in?English and Swedish, including excellent writing skills* (C1 Level)
• Minimum of 10 years of relevant experience?in a senior commercial role
• Excellent interpersonal, team working and people management skills. The successful candidate will be a credible team leader capable of setting the direction for the team and of gaining their trust and respect
• Solid Line Management experience
• Strategic relationship management experience, building and implementing stakeholder engagement strategies to achieve objectives
• Need to demonstrate a solid track record of dealing with senior level decision makers ('C-level' executives)
• Policy skills and the ability to quickly develop a strong strategic level grip of market access and trade policy work, and to provide direction to the team on this. The successful candidate will be proactive and capable of absorbing a wide range of information from different sources, and using that to inform and shape their thinking
• Highly organised, flexible, able to work at pace; and a proven record in ability to juggle multiple priorities, focusing on those which have the highest impact
• Hold a positive attitude and encouraging creative problem-solving skills, adaptability and continuous improvement
Desirable qualifications, skills and experience
• Commercial knowledge, particularly of the Swedish and UK markets
• Experience having worked with one or multiple governments and/or agencies or other public bodies at the intersection of the public and private sector
• Investment and export promotion agency experience
• Trade policy or market access experience
• Master-level academic record in business-related curriculum or equivalent.
Learning and development opportunities:
The Embassy offers a wide range of learning and development opportunities, including job-specific training and broader learning linked to the Diplomatic Academy. The Embassy is part of the Nordic and Baltic Network of British Embassies that work together to provide relevant learning opportunities including mentoring, work shadowing and more formal training programmes.
The British Embassy offers a dynamic and supportive environment and also opportunities to be involved in the wider work of the mission, including delivering our national day event, joining cross-Embassy interest groups.
The British Embassy doesn 't sponsor work permits applications. All applicants should have the right to live and work in Sweden.
According to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, locally employed staff should be Swedish citizens, EU citizens or registered in the Swedish Population Register. Locally employed staff who are not EU citizens need a residence and work permit issued by the Swedish Migration Agency prior to taking up their duties. 9.1 Locally employed staff - Government.se
The successful candidate will be subject to confirmation of a background check and security clearance. Ersättning
Working patterns: British Embassy staff can work one day per week at home in agreement with the line manager. Given the number of events and projects the officer will be delivering, out of hours work. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare British Embassy Stockholm
Skarpögatan 6-8 (visa karta
)
115 93 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Violeta Brockmann
Management Section violeta.brockmann@fco.gov.uk 086713153 Jobbnummer
9567624