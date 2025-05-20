Corporate & Alumni Relations Manager to the Stockholm School of Economics
2025-05-20
The Education Office (EdO) is one of the Professional Services units at SSE. We are currently 57 staff members working in EdO. We function as a hub in the SSE journey. We provide and develop professional academic support for all stakeholders and students (BSc, MSc, PhD) during their SSE journey. It includes assessment, program management, scholarships, international collaborations, and quality measurements, academic support, central course and exam coordination, degrees, and certificates.
We offer you
A diverse role at one of the top business schools in Europe with ambitious students and staff in an extremely dynamic, academic environment.
An important and demanding role in an international and exciting environment at one of the top business schools in Europe. You will be in constant contact with numerous companies and schools around the world. You will need to take the initiative and develop the processes further. This is a role that emphasizes the importance of close ties between academia and the private sector. This is a great role for you who love to travel and broaden your network around the world.
The role
As the Corporate & Alumni Relations Manager for CEMS MIM and MSc in International Business programs you will have a key role in driving the company involvement in the programs. You will belong to a team of Admissions & Program Managers at EdO, reporting to the Group Manager, and will work closely together with the Program Director.
You will establish and foster relationships with corporate partners and alumni to secure their support in the curricular and extra-curricular activities of the program. You will set goals, manage your own processes, and function as a key player.
Your tasks include, but are not limited to:
• Drive and secure corporate and alumni involvement in the program.
• Manage and foster corporate and alumni connections through constant networking.
• Proactively engage new corporate partners.
• Support the SSE CEMS club and alumni club with contacts and event ideas.
• Participate in and arrange corporate social events.
• Participate in and contribute to the CEMS corporate relations community, including annual meetings and career events.
• Support MIB placement activities and work cross-functionally with the Career Management & Alumni Relations team, as well as Corporate Relations & Development, to proactively identify student needs and align company engagement accordingly.
• Develop and execute plans for MIB and CEMS alumni engagement with regards to placement and FT ranking surveys.
Your profile
As you will be responsible for multiple processes you will need to be proactive and flexible to move projects forward, and get things done efficiently and accurately. You have a collaborative mindset and value cross-functional teamwork to deliver an integrated student experience, recognizing that student success is a shared effort. It is also important that you are service minded as the position involves substantial contact with companies, faculty, students, and partner schools around the world. You have excellent interpersonal and communication skills and are confident in dealing with senior members of staff, corporate partners, and other stakeholders, and in resolving challenging situations. You have worked with feedback in a constructive way.
International experience is an asset since a large part of the student body and faculty come from outside Sweden. You should have an excellent command of English, both spoken and written, and be comfortable speaking before large audiences. You should be able to update web pages and have good computer skills, mainly MS Office 365, as well as interest in generative AI.
Qualifications
- Academic background with an interest in and understanding of higher education.
- Several years of work experience from similar work duties.
- Project management skills
- Experience in networking
- Fluency in English, both oral and written.
Meritorious:
- Proficient communication skills in Swedish
- Previous experience in a similar role in a higher-education environment.
- Previous experience from having lived abroad.
Other
This is full-time, permanent employment starting with a probationary period of 6 months. We have an ongoing selection, so don't wait to submit your application.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
