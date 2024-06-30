Corporate Controller Europe
2024-06-30
Let's achieve financial excellence together!
My team and I are looking for a new colleague who wants to take on the role of Corporate Controller for Europe. You will join our dynamic Financial Team at the European Headquarters. If you have a strong finance background and can thrive in a fast-paced environment, we want you on our team. Come join us!
Your Key Responsibilities Across Europe
Manage and oversee corporate accounting.
Cash flow reporting and optimization.
Handle tax and transfer pricing.
Maintain efficient treasury activities for European Cash Pooling.
Ensure compliance with all relevant internal controls.
Implement and maintain robust financial controls and reporting systems.
Collaborate with various teams to align financial practices with business goals.
Qualifications for Success
Degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
At least 5 years of experience in group consolidation and analysis. Automotive or manufacturing industry experience is a plus.
Solid knowledge of Swedish GAAP; experience in IFRS or US GAAP is a plus.
Excellent skills in SAP; knowledge of Aaro is a plus.
Fluent in English and Swedish in all channels (in person, in writing, and online).
Superior analytical skills with a strong focus on attention to detail.
Self-motivated with the ability to structure and prioritize workload.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to form strong working relationships both in person and virtually.
Why Join Our Team?
Be part of a team where you can make a significant impact on our financial success - and have fun!
Apply Now!
Ready to use your financial expertise to drive our financial success? Submit your resume and show us your experience and skills. Let's shape our future together.
Have Questions?
Do not hesitate to contact me, Fredrik Olsson, VP Finance at fredrik.olsson@plasman.com
