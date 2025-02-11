Coordinator for Environmental Monitoring Capacity Building project in DRC
2025-02-11
Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
Are you a French-speaking academic who has familiarity with DR Congo, then you are the person we are looking for.
About the position
We are seeking a coordinator who will work with the project: "Improving climate adaptation of sustainable livelihoods with capacities for biodiversity governance through Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, Democratic Republic of Congo". The proposed capacity building project aims at helping the DRC fulfill its Agenda 2030 ambitions to support sustainable livelihood activities that will preserve the integrity and functionality of ecosystems and biodiversity as the climate changes.
The purpose of this part-time work is to provide administrative support to "EMA Capacity-building project" between SLU and its partners in the DRC, led by the Catholic University of the Congo School of Management (UCC-SM) in Kinshasa. One element of the work will be the monthly project meeting between UCC and SLU. Tasks for this include distributing material in advance of the meetings, taking notes, and being able to translate as needed between French and English during the meeting. Assisting the project members in getting reports and deliverables done on time, and properly archived will be another task. There will be occasions where translations between French and English (both written, and during conversations) will be needed. For this, familiarity with DR Congo, or Francophone Africa would be helpful.
Your profile
We seek a candidate who must have a Master of Science. The candidate must be fluent in Swedish, English and French. At least 5 years of employment at a Swedish University or a Swedish Government Agency is also required. Valuable merits are 1) Familiarity with DR Congo 2) Language Skills in one of the DRC's national languages in addition to French. Great weight will be placed on suitability of personal qualities that support the ability to collaborate in Swedish -DRC capacity building project.
About us
The Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment is working with applied environmental science, with a national responsibility for assessing the condition of Swedish surface waters with respect to water chemistry, pollution and aquatic biota. The research focuses on geochemical and hydrological processes, aquatic ecology and biodiversity, microbial ecology as well as on environmental chemistry and ecotoxicology. The department has about 150 employees, of which approximately half are researchers/doctoral students and the other half are technical and administrative staff.
For more information about the department visit: www.slu.se/aquatic-sciences
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment 8 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
20%
Start date:
2025-04-01
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 25 February 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Professor
Kevin Bishop firstname.surname@slu.se +46-70 638 25 17 Jobbnummer
9158657