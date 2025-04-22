Consumer Listening Specialist to Samsung
Digitalenta AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gotland
, Jönköping
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
We are now helping Samsung Nordics to find a driven Consumer Listening Specialist for an exciting full-time position in their Stockholm office!
About the role:
The Consumer Listening Specialist will be part of the Customer Service CX team, with the primary responsibility of securing and optimizing the Consumer Journey across all touchpoints.
The main focus will be on analyzing consumer insights and data, primarily gathered through NPS (Net Promoter Score) surveys, but also through input from the Customer Care team. Based on the analysis, the specialist will identify actions needed to enhance the Customer Journey-particularly across the Contact Center, Service Partners, and online interactions.
The role involves collaborating with touchpoint owners and other stakeholders to agree on improvement initiatives and ensuring that these projects are successfully implemented and completed.
Tasks/ Responsibilities: Be the consumer champion in CS. Secure NPS as the #1 KPI.
Ensure Labelling and classification of consumer feedback is done in a consistent and transparent way.
Daily analyze consumer insights through NPS surveys.
Responsible for the systematic consumer data capturing and then track, analyze and interpret the data (qualitative and quantities) along the consumer journey
Identify root cause and drive improvements.
Communicate with relevant stakeholders such as Contact Center and Service Partners to investigate the Consumer Journey and identify improvements needed.
Report creation to update CS Mgmt. and European Office on current status and action plans for improvements.
Establish and/or update processes to further secure the Consumer journey.
Some key expectations in the role include: High understanding of the Consumer Journey.
High understanding for the concept of NPS.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with both internal and external stakeholders.
Well-developed analytics skills with the ability to challenge data and performance.
Ability to see 'the whole picture' along with details.
Ensure data driven decision making and prioritization.
Pro-actively work with identifying issues related to customer journey.
Identify improvement and business opportunities and share findings with the organization
Measure performance of contributing initiatives.
Qualifications required: At least 5 years of experience in similar roles
Customer Service experience
High understanding of NPS.
Previous working with analyzing of data
Native in writing and speaking in one Nordic language (Finnish, Norwegian, Danish or Swedish)
Fluent in English, both speaking and writing
(Preferred) Experience working with analyzing Consumer Insights data
We also believe the following traits describe you well: You are accustomed to work independently and also thrive as part of a professional team, where you collaborate with your team and colleagues to find optimal solutions for our consumers.
You feel comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, managing multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously while adapting to changing needs.
You have enthusiasm for contributing to the development of the Consumer Journey.
You are structured and analytical and have an eye for identifying patterns and trends.
You are well presented and professional with excellent communication skills.
You have a high sense of responsibility; you are truly self-motivated and driven
Additionally, we value candidates with a Consumer first focus, a commercial mindset, and a high understanding of Customer Service.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Maria Levander maria@digitalenta.se Jobbnummer
9298362