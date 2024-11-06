Consulting assignment - Service Coordinator & Customer support agent for
We seek a dedicated and organized Service Coordinator and Customer Support Agent for our client, a leading supplier of analytical solutions in the Nordic region and globally. This role is essential for ensuring smooth customer service operations.
Your New Challenge
Responsibilities
The Service Coordinator and Customer Support Agent will support the Customer Service team by:
* Answer phone and email from customers
* Coordinating and planning the engineers schedule to serve the clients instruments
* Approving and invoicing job reports
* Placing and monitoring spare part orders
* Invoicing and renewing service contracts
* Other back-office related work that could occur
About the role
This position offers a unique opportunity to work in an exciting, challenging, and cross-functional environment. You will be part of a collaborative and supportive work culture, surrounded by an international team. Our customers values resilience, professionalism, and a customer-oriented approach. The ideal candidate may have a background in customer support or service coordination, strong organizational skills, and the ability to prioritize tasks effectively.
Requirements
* Proficiency in PC use and experience with CRM systems, experience in Salesforce and SAP4 is a plus.
* Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
* A friendly and positive can-do attitude
* Previous experience in administrative roles and coordinating technical support teams is advantageous
The Service Coordinator and Customer Support Agent role is based in Sollentuna and requires office presence, occasional remote work can be agreed, when possible. The working hours are ordinary office hours, with some flexibility. The position starts in December 2024, with a handover period to ensure a smooth transition. You will report to the Customer Service Manager for the Nordic region.
This temporary position covers the period while the current employee is on leave, with the possibility of an extension.
If you are organized and resilient with excellent communication skills, this is the perfect opportunity. Join our client's dynamic and innovative team and make a significant impact in a global company.
Summary
* 1 year contract with possibility to extend
* Based in the office in Sollentuna, Sweden
* Full-time position
* Start in December 2024
