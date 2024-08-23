Consultants | EY-Parthenon Strategy Consulting | Stockholm Gothenburg
Are you smart, nice, driven and interested in strategy consulting and M&A? EY-Parthenon is looking for students with exceptional skills to join our team full-time in Stockholm and Gothenburg. EY-Parthenon is a leading global strategy consultancy, having been ranked the top 4 strategy consulting firm in 2023, and is committed to bringing unconventional yet pragmatic thinking to deliver actionable strategies for real impact in today's complex business landscape. EY-Parthenon consists of 10,000+ professionals across 20+ countries and 40+ offices, whereof ~70 professionals in Sweden.
Your role as a Consultant
EY-Parthenon constitutes the strategy arm of EY's Strategy and Transactions service line. At EY-Parthenon, you will join either our Corporate and Growth Strategy/Transaction Strategy and Execution team or our Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy team working with Private Equity companies and corporates on commercial and/or operational strategy engagements.
Corporate and Growth Strategy/Transaction Strategy and Execution
We help private equity and/or corporate clients develop and deliver strategic opportunities and guide them through the whole deal cycle providing commercial due diligence, M&A or divestment strategy, integration and separation support.
You can expect to work on M&A consulting and strategy projects, including:
Commercial and Operational due diligence
Growth strategy and portfolio optimization
Value creation initiatives
Carve-out and integrations
Digital/Software strategy
Tech/Digital due diligence
Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy
Advise clients, owners, and banks in company restructurings, provide cash management and renegotiation of financial arrangements when there is a need for turnaround due to structural or company specific circumstances.
You can expect to work with consulting companies and lenders, supporting with e.g.:
Independent business reviews
Medium- and short-term cash flow reviews
Debt restructuring, raising capital and M&A services
Distressed supplier advisory
Cash management and working capital improvement
Contingency planning and insolvency solutions
Software Strategy Group
Software Strategy Group (SSG) is a global team within EY-Parthenon. We are a market leader in strategy and M&A advisory to private equity, investors and corporates, related to investments in technology, software, and digitally enabled companies.
You can expect to work with digital, software and technology focused strategy consulting leveraging deep technology expertise, including:
Digital strategy
Commercial due diligence
Product due diligence
Technology due diligence
To qualify for the role
Master or Bachelor student (M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Business and Economics, Engineering or equivalent) with strong academic results
Great communication skills, both verbal and written, in English and preferably Swedish or another Nordic language
Expected graduation during spring 2025 or earlier
Skills and attributes for success
Interest in strategy consulting with a preference to focus on M&A related topics
Goal-oriented with strong analytical skills and striving to deliver exceptional results
Curious team player who is eager to learn
Ability to prioritize tasks and work under tight deadlines
Smart. Nice. Driven.TM - We look for people who meet our three seemingly simple criteria. You are interested in strategy consulting and M&A. You want to understand and evaluate how value is created in businesses, assess market conditions and identify synergies that can be realized when two organizations are merged. In addition, you may also be interested in understanding digitalization and its impacts on M&A and business in general. You have an outgoing personality, like to work in teams and build relationships with both colleagues as well as clients.
What working at EY-Parthenon offers
We offer a developing, social and internationally characterized workplace, competitive pay and the opportunity to influence the development of the business. You will work with some of the world's leading companies - our clients. You can expect full support from great colleagues, and a supervisor who provides you with continuous feedback and follows your development.
EY is a value-driven company where team spirit, respect and integrity are important key words. In addition to our employees' commitment and expertise, our shared values create success in the market. EY has been ranked as the Nordic region's most attractive employer by business students multiple times.
Please apply with your CV, Cover Letter and University- and High School grades. Please state a preferred work area (Strategy/TSE, TRS, SSG) in your Cover letter if applicable. You can upload two documents so please merge your documents. When your application is complete you will receive an e-mail with an invitation to conduct our ability tests in 1-2 working days. These tests will require approx. 15 minutes of your time and can be completed on your mobile phone or computer.
We review applications on a continuous basis so please apply now, or by September 22nd, 2024, to be included in the first screening and interview intake window. The final application deadline is October 3rd, 2024. For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact recruitmentse@parthenon.ey.com
. We look forward to reading your application!
To learn more about EY and what it's like to work here, please follow us on EY Careers, Career blog and social media.
If you need any support or adjustments during the recruitment process or the employment, please contact our local recruitment team at recruitment@se.ey.com
