Consultant within agile & project management to Nexer Malmö
2023-01-03
Have you found your way in the changing world of digitalization? Do you want to take the next step as a consultant together with our committed and competent colleagues in our great Digital Business Management team? We are now looking for someone whose heart beat a little extra for agile leadership and is driven by project management, business analysis, coaching, facilitating and leading development forward.
Are we right for you?
As a part of our Digital Business Management team, you get the opportunity to try out many different and exciting assignments with our customers from different industries. We work with small companies in the start-up phase as well as large international companies. The team becomes your home base ad we are proud that knowledge sharing permeates the entire business and that our success lies with our employees. You are given the opportunity to explore and switch between different roles such as Project Manager, Business Analyst, Product Owner, Scrum Master or Agile Coach. Common within these roles is that you often are involve from the start of the project and lead the work from idea generation to delivery.
I addition to this, a part of the everyday work is to understand how the customer's strategic goals can be realized with new technology and at the same time create a clear and common direction for all stakeholders. You help build high-performing and dynamic teams that are characterized by cooperation, openness, and mutual trust. You are also an important part of coaching, implementing, supporting agile, principles, methods and tools.
It is important that you as an employee at Nexer feel that you have the opportunity to be challenged and developed. In addition to valuing skills development and offering our employees courses via Nexer Academy, Pluralsight and providing certification bonuses, we also make sure to have real fun along the way. In the team, there are different interests and something for everyone. It can be anything from killing an hour on the paddle track, meet up in the running track in the woods, participating in the world's strongest chili tasting or see each other at the occasional After Work. It is only the imagination that sets the limits for the team activities!
Location is Malmö or Helsingborg.
Are you our new colleague?
For us, it is important how you are as a person and we are happy to see that you are open and not afraid to challenge your limits. Your leadership is characterized by taking responsibility, creating structure and achieving goals, but also the ability to be responsive and engage and motivate the employees in your project group. Having fun and learning from each other is one of the most important things that leads to doing a good job. We put our heart in it and make it happen!
We are happy to see that you have worked closely with software development and with a good communication ability can discuss opportunities and challenges with both the business and the IT organization. It is an advantage if you have a developer background and experience from the consulting industry. Being at the forefront and driving both the individual and the organization forward is our key to success. Therefore, we value certifications in agile working methods such as SAFe, Scrum Master PO and project management (Prince 2, PMP, IMPA). It is also an advantage if you have experience from Azure Devops, Jira or similar systems. We see that you are fluent in Swedish and English in both speech and writing.
Application
You are very welcome to send in your application! Unfortunately, we do not have the opportunity to receive applications by email. If you have questions about the role or Nexer, please contact our recruiter Maria Jaern Ekengren at Maria.Ekengren@nexergroup.com
. We handle applications on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to apply!
About Nexer
Nexer is a family-owned and value-driven company with a large community involvement, including Women In Tech, Star for Life, Mitt Liv and Kodcentrum. We lead change and constantly strive to find innovative and creative solutions for our customers and society at large.
We are part of the Danir Group and have over 2500 experts in strategy, technology and communication. We are located in 15 countries and in more than 20 locations in Sweden and have twice been named Microsoft Country Partner of the Year in Sweden and Brazil. Ersättning
