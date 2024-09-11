Consultant or Specialist Ophthalmologist at Västervik Hospital Sweden
Region Kalmar län / Läkarjobb / Västervik Visa alla läkarjobb i Västervik
2024-09-11
, Vimmerby
, Valdemarsvik
, Oskarshamn
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Region Kalmar län i Västervik
, Vimmerby
, Oskarshamn
, Hultsfred
, Högsby
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an ophthalmologist to join our team at the ophthalmology department at Västervik Hospital within Region Kalmar County which lies in the southeast of Sweden.
About Region Kalmar County and Västervik Hospital
Region Kalmar County is the main health care provider in Kalmar County with approximately 8000 employees. There are 3 hospitals, and 28 primary care centres are provided for the general population, as well as 18 public dental clinics. Västervik Hospital is a smaller facility in Kalmar County with approximately 1,500 employees. We have been voted as the best small hospital in Sweden several times in the last couple of years.
The city of Västervik is a popular summer destination due to its warm and sunny climate and location near the Baltic Sea. The city offers beautiful surroundings with country sceneries and archipelago, but you will also find shopping streets and plenty of restaurants. The large selection of grocery stores, gyms, schools, and preschools means that you rarely have far to anything. Are you looking for a place to live away from hectic big cities and do you prefer idyllic country life in Sweden? Well than look here for your next job opportunity in Västervik.
We offer
The ophthalmology department at Västervik Hospital currently comprises a team of experienced professionals including consultant ophthalmologists, ophthalmology specialist nurses, assistant nurses, and administrative support.
As an ophthalmologist you work with the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, as well as the treatment of eye injuries in both adults and children. The work also involves performing various eye surgeries, including cataract extraction, lens replacement, strabismus surgery, glaucoma treatment and oculoplastic surgery. Additionally, we administer Anti-VEGF treatment for macular diseases. We utilize lasers for glaucoma and diabetes treatment. Our focus is primarily on outpatient care, but we also provide consultations to other departments at Västervik Hospital.
We are looking for
Registered consultant ophthalmologist or specialist ophthalmologist from the EU/EEA with proficient English and Swedish language skills (at least B2 level).
You are flexible and possess a strong drive and demonstrate the ability to see the bigger picture. As a valuable team member, you exude a positive attitude and are known for your collaboration skills. Your innate curiosity to learn and desire for professional growth in our specialized department make you an ideal candidate. Our guiding principle is that the best interest of the patient always comes first.
Our workplace
The eye clinic at Västervik Hospital, receives approximately 23,000 visits annually, constituting about ten percent of our hospital's daily operations, of which we are very proud. The clinic comprises three outpatient clinics (Västervik, Oskarshamn, and Vimmerby), a surgical unit, a day ward, orthoptic services, an inpatient unit, and is staffed by approximately 50 professionals of various disciplines.
Our team members choose to work with us at the eye clinic because it is an interesting specialty offering good opportunities for professional development, favourable working hours, and wonderful colleagues. The work is enjoyable due to our efficient teamwork with clear and effective communication. Satisfying our patients brings us joy! Additionally, our benefits, job security with a great employer, and the opportunity to learn from each other in the team make our workplace attractive.
Support during recruitment process before moving to Sweden
You will receive ongoing information and support from Region Kalmar County regarding relocation, establishment, and language education. If you are an EU/EEA citizen, you may be eligible for beneficial support through the EURES Targeted Mobility Scheme (TMS)
Support after moving to your new home in Sweden
An intensive language course to reach C1 level in Swedish
Information about practical matters such as social security number, bank accounts etc.
Västerviks sjukhus är ett av tre sjukhus i Kalmar län. Sjukhuset är ett akutsjukhus med förlossningsvård och BB. På Västerviks sjukhus finns jobb för dig som vill utvecklas i din roll tillsammans med trevliga kollegor. Här arbetar drygt 1200 medarbetare och vi har en fin sammanhållning och en bred kompetens. Sjukhuset är lagom stort och du får en trygg, och trivsam anställning med möjlighet till att lära nytt. Det ligger i anslutning till Västerviks centrum och är nära skärgården.
Region Kalmar län ansvarar för hälso- och sjukvård, tandvård, folkhögskolor, kultur, kollektivtrafik och regional utveckling. Vi är över 7 000 medarbetare som alla jobbar tillsammans för ett friskare, tryggare och rikare liv för länets invånare. Hos oss får du många förmåner och ett av Sveriges bästa kollektivavtal. Vi möter människor i livets alla skeden och har ett meningsfullt och utvecklande arbete - varje dag.
Region Kalmar län erbjuder alla medarbetare en anställning på 100%. Om du arbetar deltid men önskar arbeta heltid kan utökning av tjänst erbjudas vid annan arbetsplats.
Vi vill att du bifogar CV och personligt brev till din ansökan.
För att kvalitetssäkra rekryteringsprocessen i Region Kalmar län vill vi att du söker tjänsten i vårt rekryteringssystem och inte via e-post eller i pappersformat.
Vi tar gärna emot samtal från dig som är intresserad av jobbet men tackar nej till dig som säljer annonser och rekryteringstjänster. Ersättning
Vi tillämpar individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/615". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Region Kalmar Län
(org.nr 232100-0073) Arbetsplats
Västerviks sjukhus Kontakt
Maria Karlsson 010-3585722 Jobbnummer
8893765