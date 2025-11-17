Consultant Construction and Real Estate Economics | Tax | Stockholm
Ernst & Young AB / Administratörsjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla administratörsjobb i Sundsvall
2025-11-17
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young AB i Sundsvall
, Örnsköldsvik
, Östersund
, Falun
, Leksand
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a junior employee to join our specialist group that primarily focuses on tax classification related to investments in real estate and construction projects.
We are based in Stockholm and operate throughout the Nordic region, collaborating closely with corresponding departments at EY worldwide. Our clients range from multinational corporations to smaller local investors. The department has ambitious plans for the coming years, and we are building a team for the future.
The opportunity
The team you will be part of works on analyzing values and providing advice regarding real estate investments, construction projects and fixed assets. We create value with a deep understanding of construction, procurement and pricing processes to ensure that our clients' investments result in tax-compliant and optimal outcomes. As part of the team, you will have the opportunity to be involved in many exciting large-scale projects and transactions in Sweden and across the Nordic region, and you will contribute to the further development of our services. Our team has a mix of competencies, including economists, lawyers, and engineers.
The position is based in Stockholm, but we operate according to EY's Hybrid Model, where each employee decides the mix between working in the office, from home, at the client's location, or from another place.
Your key responsibilities
Your role will involve providing tax advice on real estate and fixed asset investments, but you will also work on all parts of the work process, such as property inspections, cost calculations, interviews with project managers, legal assessments, and the preparation of analysis documents. Travel within Sweden and the Nordic region will be required.
Qualifications
Business law education with a focus on tax or a background in the construction industry such as surveying, estimating, cost and/or project management or engineering
2+ years in similar roles
Understanding of construction technology
Good communication skills in both Swedish and English
Meritorious:
Analytical and structured approach
Strong knowledge of Excel
Ability to prioritize and work under tight deadlines
What we offer you
At EY, we'll develop you with future-focused skills and equip you with world-class experiences. We'll empower you in a flexible environment, and fuel you and your extraordinary talents in a diverse and inclusive culture of globally connected teams. Learn more.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than November 30th. If you have questions about the role, please contact Joel Gilbert at joel.gilbert@se.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Simon Aspler at simon.aspler@se.ey.com
.
Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young AB
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Stuvarvägen 3 (visa karta
)
852 29 SUNDSVALL Jobbnummer
9608999