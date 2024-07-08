Consular And Passports Officer - Le3 - Dfat - Stockholm
2024-07-08
The successful applicant will be engaged as a locally engaged staff member by the Australian Embassy, Stockholm.
Please be advised that the Australian Embassy, Stockholm does not provide relocation assistance and any costs associated with taking up the position would be the responsibility of the successful candidate.
About the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
The role of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is to advance the interests of Australia and Australians internationally. This involves strengthening Australia's security, enhancing Australia's prosperity, delivering an effective and high quality overseas aid program and helping Australian travellers and Australians overseas.
The department provides foreign, trade and development policy advice to the Australian Government. DFAT also works with other Australian government agencies to drive coordination of Australia's pursuit of global, regional and bilateral interests.
About the Australian Embassy in Stockholm
The Australian Embassy in Stockholm is responsible for advancing Australia's bilateral interests with Sweden, Finland and Latvia and for providing Australians resident in or visiting these countries and Estonia with consular and passport services.
About the Position
Under general direction, the Consular and Passports Officer provides consular and passport services to Australians residing in or visiting Sweden, Finland, Latvia and Estonia. This position is also responsible for undertaking general administrative duties and providing corporate support to the team within the Embassy.
The key responsibilities of this position include, but are not limited to:
• Provide a range of consular and passport services to Australian citizens in accordance with the Australian Passports Act, including client interviews, preparing documentation and processing applications, checking guarantors, financial transactions, providing advice and managing moderately complex casework.
• Provide timely advice and reporting on consular and passport cases, including drafting correspondence and liaising with internal and external stakeholders.
• Undertake prison, hospital and general welfare visits to Australian citizens requiring assistance in Sweden, Finland, Latvia and Estonia.
• Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key stakeholders including but not limited to like-minded missions, police, airlines, funeral homes, prisons and immigration.
• Manage and accurately maintain consular and passport statistics and databases, including timely updates on cases and filing of documents.
• Provide notarial services to clients in accordance with legislative requirements and departmental guidelines including witnessing signatures and certifying documents.
• Prepare and support voting facilities for Australian Federal and State elections and by-elections.
• Provide reception services, including responding to passports and consular enquiries from members of the public, working with relevant colleagues.
• Contribute to crisis preparedness by assisting with contingency planning, consular response team training and assist with consular crisis responses in Sweden, Finland, Latvia and Estonia.
• Ensure public facing information relating to consular and passport services is accurate including on social media, Smartraveller and Embassy website.
• Develop and maintain strong working relationship with Honorary Consuls network in countries of non-resident accreditation.
• Adherence to Australian Public Service and departmental policies, practices, values and guidelines.
• Coordinate and provide administrative and support duties, including back-up support as required.
Qualifications/Experience
• Ability to develop a sound working knowledge of the guidelines, policies and legislation governing the provision of passport and consular services that apply to the Australian government.
• Excellent client service skills and demonstrated ability to consult, liaise and negotiate with distressed, difficult and disturbed clients.
• Excellent English and Swedish written and oral communication skills.
• Strong organisational skills, ability to multi-task and manage priorities, take initiative and work under pressure.
• Ability to exercise discretion and manage sensitive information in accordance with policy and legal requirements.
• Proven ability to provide accurate and timely information with a focus on attention to detail.
• Ability to work cooperatively within a small team and willingness to build productive working relationships.
• Well-honed initiative and an ability to think flexibility and exercise discretion when dealing with sensitive matters.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office software applications.
• Ability to be punctual and on time particularly for client-facing roles.
Selection Criteria
In your written statements, you must include relevant high-level examples from your experience that support your claims against the role. The word limit is strictly 250 words per response. The panel will not assess responses which exceed the word limit.
A. Demonstrated ability to perform general administrative or processing activities, interpret and apply legislation and policies.
B. Strong planning and organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities in a high volume, client-focussed environment.
C. Excellent customer service skills and the ability to exercise good judgement and discretion when managing sensitive information.
D. Strong communication skills in English and Swedish, with the ability to communicate empathically and clearly with people from diverse backgrounds both verbally and in writing.
E. Ability to build relationships and work effectively with other team members in a busy and demanding environment by demonstrating flexibility, adaptability and initiative.
The Human Resources Section based in the Australian High Commission, London is responsible for managing all recruitment processes across the European region. To apply, please use the 'Apply' button below. Please direct any other queries to recruitment.london@dfat.gov.au
.
We are committed to providing an inclusive and diverse workplace where all employees are valued. We appreciate the experiences, skills and perspectives of all individuals. We actively encourage applications from people from diverse backgrounds who share our values. Ersättning
35,143.00 SEK per month Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job Ref: 827". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Australiska Ambassaden
Klarabergsviadukten 63 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8792122