Construction Supervisor for a Megaproject in Gällivare, Northern Sweden
Ncc Aktiebolag / Byggjobb / Gällivare Visa alla byggjobb i Gällivare
2026-07-13
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NCC Green Industry Transformation – Project in Gällivare
Sweden is facing a historic transformation as industry shifts toward a more sustainable future. In northern Sweden, some of the most extensive industrial investments of modern times are underway, and we are now looking for a Construction Supervisor who wants to play a key role in one of our complex projects.
In close collaboration with LKAB, NCC is delivering one of the region's most significant projects: the construction of the new ore sorting plant in Vitåfors, Gällivare. Work is already well underway and forms a central part of the transition to a more sustainable mining and steel industry. The new facility is being built adjacent to the existing plant and will cover approximately 24,000 square meters, where extensive earthworks, foundation works, and concrete construction activities are currently being carried out.
About the Role: Construction Supervisor
As a Construction Supervisor, you will play a central role in project execution. You will be responsible for leading, planning, and monitoring activities within your area of responsibility while ensuring that production progresses according to plan. You will work closely with the Site Manager and be supported by a team of skilled tradespeople and specialists.
Your responsibilities will include:
Leading and allocating work within your area of responsibility
Planning and coordinating production together with the Site Manager and project team
Ensuring that work is carried out in accordance with the schedule, quality standards, and health and safety requirements
Conducting and following up on daily safety briefings
Coordinating subcontractors and resources
Participating in the selection of construction methods and contributing to project progress
Supporting the Site Manager with planning, risk management, and project follow-up
You will serve as an important link between site operations and project management, with the opportunity to develop within a complex and technically exciting project environment.
As a Construction Supervisor, you will have the opportunity to apply and further develop your leadership skills in daily operations, where you will be responsible for leading both subcontractors and skilled trades personnel. A key aspect of your role is fostering engagement and collaboration within the team. You will coach and motivate your colleagues to ensure that, together, we leverage our collective expertise and achieve successful project outcomes.
Your Profile as a Construction Supervisor
We are looking for someone with at least 3 years of experience as a Construction Supervisor (or equivalent site leadership role). You are structured, proactive, and thrive in a role where you can take responsibility and work closely with site operations.
Requirements
Experience from construction, civil engineering, infrastructure, or industrial projects
Experience in leading or coordinating work on construction sites
Strong understanding of construction operations, health & safety, and production processes
Relevant education or equivalent professional experience
Good command of Swedish and English, both spoken and written
A valid Category B driving licence is required
Preferred Qualifications
Experience from large-scale industrial projects
Experience working with steel structures
Relevant steel-related certifications, such as:IWS (International Welding Specialist)
EN 1090
ISO 3834
or similar qualifications
Personal Qualities
Confident in your leadership role with the ability to create engagement and foster collaboration within the project organization
Clear and effective communicator
Structured and solution-oriented
Responsible, proactive, and driven
Strong teamwork and collaboration skills
Location
On-site presence in the city of Gällivare (North of Sweden) is set to 100% of working hours. This is a prerequisite for succeeding in the role. However, it is possible to take on this exciting opportunity even if you are based elsewhere in Sweden, provided you have good travel options to Luleå (ex., Boden, Piteå, Skellefteå, Stockholm, Uppsala, etc.). NCC will arrange travel and accommodation within Sweden.
For this position, background checks are conducted in accordance with NCC's security culture.
Swedish Work Permit
Candidates must have the legal right to work in Sweden. The role requires regular on-site presence in Sweden and limited relocation support is available.
NCC Offers
NCC strives to be an attractive employer where employees thrive, grow, and feel well. We therefore offer a wide range of employee benefits and internal training opportunities. NCC has collective agreements for all employees, providing a solid foundation of security and clear terms of employment. We also offer insurance, reduced working hours, wellness allowances, and lunch benefits. Additional offers and discounts are available through our benefits portal, Benify.
Contact and Application
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Wuendy Cardenas at wuendy.cardenas@ncc.se
.
Application Deadline: July 31, 2026.
Selection will be carried out on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
Please note that due to the summer holiday period, response times may be slightly longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
Welcome with your application!
Build with us and join the industry's best team!
NCC – one of the leading construction companies in the Nordic region
At NCC, we are driven by continuous development—whether it concerns our construction projects or our personal expertise. Every day, we move the industry's most exciting and complex construction pr Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ncc Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556034-5174), https://www.ncc.se
Box 803 (visa karta
)
972 36 LULEÅ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
NCC Kontakt
Wuendy Cardenas wuendy.cardenas@ncc.se Jobbnummer
10001465