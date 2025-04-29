Configuration Manager to leading company in the railway industry!
Are you looking for a new challenge and want to bring new green solutions to the world market? If you are driven by quality and work in cross-functional teams together technical experts, this is the position for you. Apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a world-leading supplier of railway systems, committed to creating a long-term sustainable transportation system. Here, you will join a secure and skilled workplace that values an inclusive and responsible culture. This culture forms the foundation of the company's commitment to helping its employees grow, learn, and advance in their careers.
At our client you will work together with highly skilled teams to secure deliveries of key signaling platform solutions for the global market. Your daily work includes planning, integrating, developing and monitoring the application's configuration and change management processes throughout the life cycle of the product. Together with this, you will work crossfuntionally with Technical Project Managers, System Architects, and technical specialists within Development, Validation, Safety and Quality.
You are offered
• A hybrid working environment
• Collaboration with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
• To enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines The position will begin as a consulting assignment through us at Academic Work. The aim is for a successful collaboration that will lead to direct employment with our client in the future
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Coordinate the configuration management activities for the projects within your scope
• Create, update, and maintain the CM Plan and corresponding documents in collaboration with project managers
• Organize and lead change control boards meetings
• Being a key point of contact for CCM tools including managing access rights to databases
• Supervise deliveries, assist in release, and baseline activities including relevant release states for configuration objects
• Be responsible for configuration and change management processes throughout the project lifecycle
• Check and validate all engineering deliverables including verification and validation plan
• Ensure technical documentation and secure relevant quality control to support design reviews, gate reviews etc.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A candidate with work-life experience in Configuration Management
• Proficent knowledge of change & configuration processes and tools, such as Synergy and IBM
• An understanding of embedded system development including electronics and hardware is preferred
• Fluency in English used at a technical level
It is meritorious if you have
• Profiency in Swedish, both verbally and in writing
• Experience from a regulatory industry
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
We believe that you have a technical mind-set and are detail-oriented. You have good communication skills and can independently take decisions and actions related to the scope that you work within.
