Concierge to Equinix
Meet a Group international AB / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla receptionistjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Are you a service-oriented individual who thrives on ensuring exceptional experiences for others? Equinix is searching for a dedicated Concierge to join their team in Spånga.
About the job
Equinix is seeking a dedicated and professional Concierge to join their team temporarily while their current concierge, is on maternity leave. This role is vital in ensuring a seamless experience for all visitors and maintaining the security and administrative functions at our data center.
Location: Spånga
Duration: Approximately 1.5 years
Start Date: July 1
Work Hours: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Responsibilities
Greet and Assist Visitors - Be the friendly face that welcomes all visitors to Equinix data center. You'll ensure a smooth check-in and check-out process, providing a professional and welcoming atmosphere.
Security Monitoring - Take charge of monitoring and managing their security camera system. Your vigilance will help maintain a secure environment, ensuring the safety for Equinix clients and staff.
Administrative Excellence - Perform a variety of administrative tasks, from managing schedules and appointments to handling correspondence and documentation.
About you
Strong customer service skills
Background in security is advantageous
Fluency in English; proficiency in Swedish is a plus
We believe you have a can-do attitude, self-motivated, and has good customer service skills. We are seeking a self-sufficient person who thrives in an independent work environment. The ideal candidate will be meticulous, paying close attention to detail to ensure the highest standards of service and security. Additionally, you must be highly organized, capable of managing multiple tasks efficiently and maintaining a structured workflow.
About Equinix
Equinix is the world's digital infrastructure company, operating 200+ data centres across the globe and providing interconnections to all the key clouds and networks.
Their global platform allows customers to place infrastructure wherever they need it and connect it to everything they need to succeed.
Apply
This recruitment process is handled by Ed:Za and Equinix wishes is that all questions about the process goes to Ed:Za. We review the selection on an ongoing basis and may therefore have proceeded with candidates before the ad is closed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8755759