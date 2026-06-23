Compliance Specialist at Mercedes-Benz in Malmö, Sweden
Mercedes-Benz Sverige AB / Juristjobb / Malmö Visa alla juristjobb i Malmö
2026-06-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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Finding new routes beyond roads. That's us.
Mercedes-Benz is on an exciting journey of transformation. The purpose of Mercedes-Benz is defined as "First Move the World." This means that we aim to be at the forefront of innovation, not just in terms of automotive technology and luxury but also in shaping societal change and making a positive impact on the world. We want to strive to create pioneering products and services that move people emotionally and advance the state of the art in automotive design and technology. Our purpose is deeply rooted in the ambition to lead in the areas of safety, sustainability, and digitalization, while delivering an unparalleled experience to its customers.
Mercedes-Benz Sweden & Denmark are the general distributors for cars, vans and after-sales products in the two countries. Working as a cluster we support our authorized agents, retailers and workshops with marketing, sales and development. We have office locations in Malmö and Copenhagen, whereof this position is based in Malmö.
The Position
As Compliance Specialist at Mercedes-Benz Denmark & Sweden (Malmö), you will help safeguard our business by ensuring compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and internal requirements. You will support the development, implementation, and continuous improvement of our compliance framework, policies, and processes.
Working closely with colleagues across the organization, you will provide hands-on support in a broad range of compliance areas, including:
Anti-corruption
Anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance
Customer and sales partners due diligence / customer assessment
• Developing and delivering internal training on compliance policies and GDPR
• Managing privacy‐related matters such as personal data incidents and data subject requests, in collaboration with relevant departments
You will be a member of the Legal & Compliance Team in Sweden and Denmark and collaborate with local stakeholders while operating within a global compliance framework led from our headquarters in Germany.
Although the role sits primarily within compliance, support in selected commercial legal matters is expected when needed. The position involves cross‐functional collaboration beyond core compliance topics.
You will report to the Head of Legal & Compliance in Denmark & Sweden and work in close cooperation with the Compliance team lead from our headquarters in Stuttgart. Hybrid working is possible with most of the work carried out at the new offices located in Hyllie, Malmö.
Who are you?
You are analytical, structured, and comfortable navigating complex regulatory environments. You combine a solid foundation in compliance with a hands‐on, curious mindset and a willingness to learn. You communicate clearly with stakeholders at different levels and act with a high degree of integrity.
To succeed in the role, we believe that you'd need to have:
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree in law, economics, business administration, accounting/audit, or a related field
• 3–5 years of relevant experience (for example from an audit firm, law firm, bank or financial institution, or public authority)
• Good knowledge of Swedish and Danish regulatory frameworks
• Strong analytical and problem‐solving skills
• Strong communication skills and experience working across organisational levels
• Fluency in Swedish or Danish (spoken and written), and fluency in English
What we offer
A key role in a well-known global brand with a strong local presence in Sweden and Denmark
Close collaboration with an international Legal & Compliance organization, including headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany
A broad and varied scope across compliance and data privacy topics, with opportunities to develop your expertise
A modern office environment in Malmö and the possibility to work in a hybrid set-up
If you are looking for a role where you can take responsibility, make an impact, and develop your expertise in an international context, we would be pleased to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mercedes-Benz Sverige AB
(org.nr 556487-1548)
Pulpetgatan 28 (visa karta
)
215 37 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9975695