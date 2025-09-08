Compliance Counsel Whistleblowing and Global Investigations, AB Volvo
2025-09-08
The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading providers of commercial transport solutions, providing such products as trucks, buses, construction equipment, engines and drive systems for boats and industrial applications, as well as aircraft engine components. The Volvo Group also offers financial solutions and other services to its customers. The Group has about 100,000 employees, production facilities in 19 countries, and sales activities in some 180 countries.
Position Description
The Compliance Counsel Whistleblowing and Global Investigations reports directly to the Head of Whistleblowing and Global Investigations and together with his/her team is responsible for overseeing, managing and further developing the Volvo Group's global whistleblowing and investigation procedures. As one of the crucial positions on the Group Compliance team, this position is responsible for the following tasks:
* Support tone from the top and communication to promote an active speak-up culture across Volvo Group.
* Monitor legal and regulatory developments, ensure that both reporting channels and investigation processes comply with evolving legal requirements and trends; support and coordinate implementation of legal requirements in different jurisdictions.
* Provide expert legal advice and guidance in relation to misconduct reporting, whistleblowing systems, internal investigations, and managing associated legal risks.
* Use your legal expertise to coordinate and navigate interfaces between whistleblowing, privacy and labor laws.
* Lead and/or assist in developing policies and support strategy and content related to whistleblowing and investigation related training as part of Volvo Group's overall compliance training strategy.
* Assume responsibility for managing selected high impact investigations, alone or together with internal subject matter experts and/or external resources.
* Support case handlers and investigators with investigation strategy and advice.
* Interact with authorities and industry stakeholders for best practice and policy developments.
* Manage the intake process of concerns from employees, business partners and other third parties.
* Monitor and further refine Volvo Group's whistleblowing and investigation processes and procedures.
* Prepare and further develop whistleblowing and investigations reporting to management and other organizations within the Volvo Group.
* Cooperate and align with other functions managing and developing IT and digital processes and tools related to investigations.
All of the above tasks will require intensive collaboration and alignment with Volvo Group's Truck Divisions, Business Areas and Group Functions. As a member of the Group Compliance function, you will work with the other members of the compliance team to address overlapping compliance topics and lift synergies.
Group Compliance is a head-office function responsible for managing the Volvo Group anti-corruption, export control and sanctions, data privacy and competition law compliance programs. We are working in close cooperation with the legal function of the Volvo Group and all Divisions and Business Areas.
Qualifications and skills:
A legal degree and a minimum of 5 years of experience in compliance and/or investigations (expertise in labor law and/or data privacy is a plus)
High level of integrity
Calm and organized in crisis situations
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Diplomatic and comfortable communication across all levels of the organization
Strong leadership skills with robust intercultural experience.
This cross-functional and cross-business management role provides unique opportunities and challenges to shape the Volvo Group's compliance processes and culture. You will find yourself working in a very cooperative environment with a strong sense of purpose.
Location for this position is Gothenburg, Sweden.
The last application date is September 28
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
For more information about the position, please contact:
Linda Skår, HR Director, linda.skar@volvo.com
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment. Ersättning
