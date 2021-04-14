Compensation & Benefits Specialist (senior) To Fashion Company - JobBusters AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm

JobBusters AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-142021-04-14At least 10 years of experience within HR5+ years specific experience of working within compensation & benefitsExperience from companies within Tech and /or with a large global perspectiveExperience from working with salary benchmark data, benefits, job architectureAnalytic, pragmatic, and creative approachAbility to question the status quoCompany DescriptionJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company. We are focused on white-collar workers and place great value on finding the right person for the right position. By being flexible, accessible and present in relation to customer, consultant and candidate, we aim to find our customers 'dream candidates and our candidates' dream jobs. The assignment will be performed at our client HQ office in Stockholm City but mainly remote during the pandemic.Job DescriptionDo you want to be part of a one-of-a kind tech and mindset transformation? Are you passionate about all things related to compensation & benefits? We are looking for a senior comp & ben specialist to join our client's global HR team. Our client's Business Tech is established to take the lead in changing the fashion industry completely, combining business and technology with innovation to create new business and customer value. As a People Process Enabler you will be part of the compensation and benefits product team. Together with your team, you will work in an agile way to deliver results to their organization within the area. Examples of stories in the backlog include working with global salary spans and connecting our compensation strategies to what and how we reward within Business Tech and their employer value proposition. Your responsibilities will be to contribute to the team's success by sharing knowledge and know-how. Work hands-on with stories and epics from the backlog. Improve the agile way of working within the team (the client just started last fall, so they're still learning and experimenting). Collaborate around dependencies between the comp & ben team and other HR products in order for all teams to deliver. Collaborate with stakeholders outside HR but within Business Tech, such as controlling, communication and managers in the organization. Host workshops, facilitate meetings, host Q&As, support HR colleagues with questions related to comp & ben. Share your ideas and use the team's collective know-how and creativity to make them happen or improve them (or scrap them, as the case may be). Model a growth mindset.Personal qualitiesWe are looking for a person who is analytic, pragmatic and has a creative approach.SalaryAs agreed.Admission and ApplicationFull time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start 2021-05-10 and the assignment is expected to run to 2022-05-20, with possible extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client. Submit your application in English as soon as interviews are ongoing. Applications before 2021-04-19 will be prioritezed in the selection. Keywords: compensation and benefits specialist, compensation and benefits, HR-specialist, HR-generalist, HR-partner, People Process Enabler, HR, Stockholm.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Visstid, mer än 6 månaderFast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13Jobbusters AB5691178