Compensation & Benefits Manager
2023-10-01
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, TV channels and production studios. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a group Compensation & Benefits Manager in our Stockholm office - are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The role
Are you ready to take on a dynamic and impactful role? We are seeking a talented individual to lead our Compensation and Benefits (C&B) initiatives at Viaplay. As the driving force behind our employee benefit and compensation plans, you will have the opportunity to design, coordinate, and execute C&B solutions on a group level. In addition to shaping our group job architecture, you will serve as a trusted advisor for executive remuneration, making a significant impact on our organization's success. This role offers a wide-ranging and exciting opportunity to work closely with senior stakeholders, tackle international challenges, and contribute in areas such as variable compensation, equal pay, tax, mobility and project management.
You will be reporting to our group VP People & Culture and support the business in all the markets we are present. Join us on this thrilling journey as we shape the future of C&B at Viaplay!
What we're looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
• 5 years of experience in C&B, HR Controlling or similar
Experience in fast-paced international companies
Strong Excel skills, analytical mindset and eye for detail
It's a bonus if you have:
Knowledge of job grading methodology (WTW desired)
A can-do attitude, sense of humor and the ability to work humbly with others.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here - you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position.
Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page or follow us on Instagram! We're only ever a few clicks away.
