Communications Manager, Media Relations
2023-10-30
Autoliv's primary goal is to Save More Lives. Our products never get a second chance. This is why we can never compromise on quality. We are working to increase vehicle safety by developing seatbelts, airbags and steering wheels and you can be part of our team as Communications Manager, Media Relations.
As Communications Manager, Media Relations for Autoliv you will be creating and implementing communication plans and content to support our business objectives and to help increase knowledge about and engagement with Autoliv internally and externally. This includes, among other things, developing and implementing the Media relations policies, procedures, plans and activities. The role is part of and an active contributor to the Crisis Communications Team and manages crisis communications.
If you think you'll like to manage the following responsibilities at higher standards:
Develop and implement policies and procedures for Media relations. Define the media relations plan to support business needs.
Research, write, edit and distribute media content like press releases, newsletters and speeches
Identify and assess media opportunities
Manage and coordinate media contacts and reach out to the Media
Organize media monitoring and coverage
Serve as the company spokesperson and media train selected spokespeople
Continuous development of the Media relations plan and reach out
Manages crisis communications.
Yearly activity planning in line with strategy
Developing and maintaining guidelines and internal networks
Liaise with Investor Relations and Quality team on Media Relations matters
Project Manager for the Annual and Sustainability Report
Develop and deliver communications plans for agreed projects
Active member and contributor to the various communications forums
Share best practice within the global team for communications
Develop and deliver communications plans for agreed projects
and if you have/are:
University degree or equivalent in communications, media or similar
Min. 10 years of relevant working experience in similar roles from an international stock listed company
Excellent writing and presentation skills/ Native English speaker level
required
Strong business understanding
Proven strategic planning and execution for communications
Knows which tools/channels to use to most efficiently reach different target audiences
Aligns messages and deploys them consistently
Integrates communications across relevant audiences and channels
Identifies and maps stakeholders
Makes the vision, strategy and objectives understood
Understands needs of target groups
Masters creation and delivery of oral, written and digital communications
Makes the complex, simple
Creates and delivers tailor-made and audience centric communications
Seeks, evaluates and adopts relevant new communication trends
Measures communication impact
SharePoint Online experience
Then we will be more than glad to chat with you about your experience and your career goals.
