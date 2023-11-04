Communications Manager, Media Relations

Meet a Group international AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2023-11-04


Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm, Solna, Huddinge, Järfälla, Sollentuna eller i hela Sverige

Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:



Autoliv's primary goal is to Save More Lives. Our products never get a second chance. This is why we can never compromise on quality. We are working to increase vehicle safety by developing seatbelts, airbags and steering wheels and you can be part of our team as Communications Manager, Media Relations.

As Communications Manager, Media Relations for Autoliv you will be creating and implementing communication plans and content to support our business objectives and to help increase knowledge about and engagement with Autoliv internally and externally. This includes, among other things, developing and implementing the Media relations policies, procedures, plans and activities. The role is part of and an active contributor to the Crisis Communications Team and manages crisis communications.

If you think you'll like to manage the following responsibilities at higher standards:

Develop and implement policies and procedures for Media relations. Define the media relations plan to support business needs.

Research, write, edit and distribute media content like press releases, newsletters and speeches

Identify and assess media opportunities

Manage and coordinate media contacts and reach out to the Media

Organize media monitoring and coverage

Serve as the company spokesperson and media train selected spokespeople

Continuous development of the Media relations plan and reach out

Manages crisis communications.

Yearly activity planning in line with strategy

Developing and maintaining guidelines and internal networks

Liaise with Investor Relations and Quality team on Media Relations matters

Project Manager for the Annual and Sustainability Report

Develop and deliver communications plans for agreed projects

Active member and contributor to the various communications forums

Share best practice within the global team for communications

Develop and deliver communications plans for agreed projects

and if you have/are:

University degree or equivalent in communications, media or similar

Min. 10 years of relevant working experience in similar roles from an international stock listed company

Excellent writing and presentation skills/ Native English speaker level
required

Strong business understanding

Proven strategic planning and execution for communications

Knows which tools/channels to use to most efficiently reach different target audiences

Aligns messages and deploys them consistently

Integrates communications across relevant audiences and channels

Identifies and maps stakeholders

Makes the vision, strategy and objectives understood

Understands needs of target groups

Masters creation and delivery of oral, written and digital communications

Makes the complex, simple

Creates and delivers tailor-made and audience centric communications

Seeks, evaluates and adopts relevant new communication trends

Measures communication impact

SharePoint Online experience

Then we will be more than glad to chat with you about your experience and your career goals.

Our international work environment can offer you challenging and rewarding opportunities. We are committed to develop people's skills, knowledge and creative potential. Our training and development programs emphasize technical competency, leadership development and business management skill. More lives saved - more life lived!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Meet a Group international AB (org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se

Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund

Jobbnummer
8240151

Prenumerera på jobb från Meet a Group international AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Meet a Group international AB: