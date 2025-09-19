Communications Manager I Brand, Marketing and Communication | Stockholm
Join EY Sweden as a Communications Manager and be a vital part of our Nordic Brand, Marketing, and Communications team. You'll leverage communication as a powerful tool for engagement and change, collaborating with a diverse team of advisors, storytellers, and designers to create impactful narratives. If you're passionate about driving innovation in a dynamic environment, this is the perfect opportunity for you.
The opportunity
You will be working strategically and operationally as an enabler for Communication and Engagement, by aligning messages and narratives across all channels and audiences. Together with a team of Communication advisors, Storytellers and Designers from the Nordic countries and India, you act as a trusted advisor with the mission to create impact. To succeed, you need to be driven and excited to implement new ways of working in a complex organization. You report directly to Head of Nordic Communication. At EY we have a holistic standpoint when it comes to communication, and our 360 ambition includes close collaboration between Communication, Marketing, PR and Brand.
Your key responsibilities
Communication advisor and business partner. Offer hands-on support within storytelling, leadership comms, spokesperson activation and other communications needs.
Project manager. Drive strategic campaigns and initiatives in close collaboration with Marketing Managers and Communication Advisors. Targeting both internal and external audiences.
Promote the alignment of messaging and narrative across all channels, reinforcing our purpose, strategy, and values in a consistent and engaging way.
Act as the bridge between local market and global communication teams, as well as between internal stakeholders, countries, Service Lines and industries.
Manage and continuously improve the communication ecosystem, including digital platforms, community-building and more.
Support the development and execution of strategic communication plans, to create internal movement for external impact.
Define and monitor performance metrics related to reach, engagement, and content quality. Share insights to continuously improve performance.
Skills and attributes for success
Proven experience in Marketing Communication within complex Nordic or global professional service organization
Minimum of 7+ years' experience in communications, or a related field
Proficiency in Microsoft 365 tools, including SharePoint, Outlook, and Teams
Fluent in Swedish and English, with outstanding verbal and written communication skills
A natural proven leader with excellent project management and stakeholder management skills - used to working in structured, methodical, ways.
Proactive and collaborative mindset, with a strong sense of ownership and the ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously.
Strategic thinking with ability to prioritize and navigate the internal political landscape.
A creative mind with bold ideas
In short, you see communication not just as messaging, but as a tool for engagement, trust, and change. You thrive where the pace is high, the expectations are higher, and the details matter most. You can switch seamlessly between strategic thinking and hands-on execution - knowing when to zoom out and when to sweat the commas.
What we offer you
At EY, we'll develop you with future-focused skills and equip you with world-class experiences. We'll empower you in a flexible environment, and fuel you and your extraordinary talents in a diverse and inclusive culture of globally connected teams. Learn more.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Welcome to apply for the position with your CV & cover letter. We review applications on a continuous basis so please apply right away, but no later than 12th of October.
For inquiries about the role, contact Kajsa Nilsson at Kajsa.Nilsson@se.ey.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, reach out to Simon Aspler at Simon.Aspler@se.ey.com
. Start date is by agreement. Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. Så ansöker du
