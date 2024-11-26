Communications Coordinator to The Stockholm School of Economics
2024-11-26
Are you a passionate communicator with a talent for creating compelling content? Do you have a keen interest in societal issues and making an impact through your work?
The House of Governance and Public Policy (GaPP) at the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) is seeking a Communications Coordinator to enhance our communication efforts and amplify the reach of our research and activities.
Join us in a dynamic, fast-paced, and entrepreneurial environment where your creativity and skills can truly make a difference.
We offer you
You will join the dynamic and fast-growing House of Governance and Public Policy, a multidisciplinary research house at SSE focused on research with significant societal relevance. In this versatile and impactful role, you will play a key part in ensuring that our research reaches diverse audiences effectively.
As part of both GaPP and SSE's External Relations department, you'll take ownership of communication initiatives, drive projects, and create compelling content. We're looking for a hands-on professional with a proactive and creative mindset to bring new ideas and solutions to life.
The role
As a Communications Coordinator you will have the opportunity to work hands-on with communication while also building new structures to ensure effective communication and to spread awareness of the important research conducted at the House of Governance and Public Policy.
You will work closely with internal and external stakeholders, managing both day-to-day operations and projects to develop the communication strategies. Key responsibilities include creating compelling content, overseeing digital platforms, and supporting communication efforts. This role will be a member of both GaPP and the External Relations department at SSE.
Key responsibilities:
- Content creation and management
- Digital and social media management
- Developing and implementing communication strategies and plans
- Lead or assist in various communication projects
- Make research findings accessible and interesting to different audiences
Qualifications
We are seeking a flexible and driven communicator who is both structured and solution oriented. You enjoy hands-on work and problem solving in a fast-paced, high-performing environment. Further on you are a doer with a creative and innovative mindset.
Requirements:
- Broad experience within communication and digital marketing
- Educational background in communications
- Experience with social media and editing webpages
- Has excellent spoken and written English and Swedish
- Has a strong interest in, knowledge of, and understanding of societal-related topics
- Is accurate and detailed in both administrative and project management work
- Has excellent writing skills and can aptly summarize academic articles on a variety of topics
- Is well-organized, proactive and can work independently as well as in teams
- Has a flexible approach and can adapt your way of working and communication to different people and stakeholders
Other
This is a full-time, permanent position and a 6-month probationary period applies. Please include your desired salary in your application.
We are looking for this position to begin as soon as possible and are accepting applications on an ongoing basis. We apply an ongoing selection, so don't wait to submit your application.
About the House of Governance and Public Policy
SSE House of Governance and Public Policy is a multidisciplinary institution with leading researchers and educators. We conduct cutting edge research and education of societal relevance, to assist in professional development and capacity building in organizational and societal governance, and in the development of scientifically based public policy.
The House of Governance and Public Policy conduct teaching in governance and public policy topics at the bachelor, master, PhD and Execute Education levels, are active in public investigations and reports as well as public debate. Our research is frequently highlighted in the international and national press. Current research projects include public rankings, gender equality in organizations and the labor market, political participation, institutions for wealth and income mobility.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
