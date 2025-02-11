Commissioning Engineer for a growing company in the Marine Industry!
As a Commissioning Engineer at Echandia, this dynamic scale-up in Bromma, you will not only have the opportunity to work with groundbreaking technology but also make a real difference for our global climate. Become a key person in the after-sales department, travel the world to commission and service innovative battery systems!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The global shipping industry is undergoing a historically green transition, gradually replacing fossil-based fuels with powerful and advanced battery systems that have significantly lower climate impact. Echandia is one of the key players contributing to reducing the environmental impact of the shipping industry, focusing on developing advanced battery systems for heavy maritime use. In this expansive phase, Echandia is now looking for its next star in the form of a Commissioning Engineer.
Echandia is currently expanding its operations team with more engineers, with a strong focus on after-sales and maintenance of delivered systems at customer sites and partners around the world. As a Commissioning Engineer, you will be a key person in the after-sales department, where your main task will be to travel to customers for the commissioning of battery systems as well as service and warranty issues. The travel you undertake can vary in scope and destinations, including locations outside of Europe. Your responsibilities will often vary from day to day, and at times you will assist on-site in Bromma with quality control in production as well as development projects for future products. Your tasks include:
• Be involved and contribute your expertise during the planning stage
• Review and provide input on design work
• Plan the execution of commissioning and service/warranty issues
• Carry out commissioning as well as service and troubleshooting
• Participate in FAT, HAT, and SAT
• Write technical instructions together with other engineers in the project group
• Review the technical documentation of existing client systems and machines to understand their functions and purposes
• Support the project manager with time estimates, planning, and reporting
• Assist purchasing with technical knowledge
• Support sales with technical input and expertise
You are offered:
• A rapidly growing company, both globally and locally
• Opportunities to travel worldwide
• Career flexibility with significant development opportunities
• An attractive benefits package
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
You thrive in a fast-paced and changing work environment. You enjoy troubleshooting and solving problems, and you do not feel stressed when working under tight deadlines. You can read schematics and understand system designs. You work well independently as well as in a team and do not hesitate to take on new tasks. Naturally, you also see the travel aspect of this position as an exciting opportunity.
It is meritorious if you have
• Good knowledge of PLC
• Good knowledge of PROFINET, Modbus, or CAN
• Experience with EMC/EMI design practices and relevant validation testing
• Experience with battery management systems and/or charging systems
• Experience working with DC systems (24-1500V)
• Good skills in interpreting and evaluating regulations and marine standards
• Experience from working in the maritime industry
• Fluency in English
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Echandia here! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
