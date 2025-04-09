Commercial Specialist IT Purchase to Global Fashion Company
Are you interested in procurement and thrive in fast-paced, ever-evolving environments? A leading global player in the fashion retail industry is now looking for a Commercial Specialist - IT Procurement to join their dynamic Business Tech team in Stockholm.
This 7-month full-time consulting assignment (5th May until 30th November) offers the opportunity to work hands-on with hardware and software purchasing in a tech-driven environment.
About the role:
As a Commercial Specialist within the Business Tech IT Purchase team, you will play a key role in ensuring the efficient procurement of IT hardware and software. Reporting to the Commercial function, you will collaborate with internal teams and vendors to drive value through timely deliveries, quality service, and continuous process improvement. The role requires a service-minded, detail-oriented individual with a strong sense of ownership.
Responsibilities:
• Support internal teams with the procurement of IT hardware and software
• Track and follow up on purchase orders and deliveries
• Maintain accurate procurement documentation and perform related administration
• Handle invoicing and resolve discrepancies in coordination with vendors
• Build and manage relationships with hardware and software suppliers
• Contribute to process improvements across procurement workflows
About you:
You are an organized and driven procurement professional with a strong administrative background and a proactive mindset. You're comfortable working in a fast-paced, high-volume environment and bring a mix of communication skills and operational precision. Whether collaborating with stakeholders or managing vendor relations, you are dependable, flexible, and eager to contribute to both daily operations and long-term improvements.
Experience and skills:
• Proven experience working with purchase orders in a large organization
• Comfortable handling procurement administration and vendor communication
• Proficiency in MS Office 365
• Strong business-level English, both written and spoken
• Experience working with internal stakeholders and external vendors
• ServiceNow experience (meritorious)
• Knowledge of IT hardware and equipment (meritorious)
• Basic understanding of software licensing (meritorious)
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Så ansöker du
