Commercial Operations Manager
2024-06-23
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payment provider of Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.
The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
Brite Payments is seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Commercial Operations Manager to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will be responsible for building, managing, and maintaining all operational processes for our commercial organization. This role is integral to our success, ensuring that our commercial teams have the tools and insights they need to perform at their best.
Key responsibilities
CRM Management: Oversee and manage our Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, Salesforce, ensuring it meets the needs of the commercial team and drives efficient sales processes.
Reporting and Dashboards: Develop and maintain comprehensive reports and dashboards that track commercial performance, providing insights and recommendations based on data analysis.
Commercial Tools Implementation: Work closely with the VP of Commercial Operations to implement and maintain various commercial tools that support our sales and marketing efforts.
Training and Support: Assist in the development and delivery of commercial training sessions to ensure our teams are well-equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge.
Sales Incentive Plans: Help manage sales incentive plans and target planning to motivate and drive the performance of our sales teams.
Process Optimization: Continuously identify and implement process improvements to enhance efficiency and effectiveness within the commercial organization.
Requirements
Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar role, with a strong background in commercial operations.
Salesforce Expertise: Proven experience with Salesforce is essential.
Analytical Skills: Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and provide actionable insights.
Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with various stakeholders.
Fluent in English both written and spoken
Problem-Solving: Demonstrated ability to identify problems and develop effective solutions.
Organizational & project Management skills: Exceptional organizational and time management skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
Ability to work closely with Senior internal stakeholders and make sure that deliverables are on time.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in the payments or financial services industry.
Proficiency in other commercial tools and software.
Previous experience of working with Salesforce, setting up reports, users, role hierarchies, data monitoring and other admin related tasks.
Knowledge of sales and marketing processes and best practices.
What we offer
Become part of Europe's hottest Fintech, founded and led by some of the best in the industry that raised the largest Series A ($60 Mn) in Europe last year.
This is your chance to leave your mark, enjoying the journey whilst working alongside experienced industry leaders who have done it before and want to do it again.
An optimistic, empathetic, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself. We believe in continuous learning and knowledge exchange.
Gain exposure to a wide range of verticals and use cases for Instant Payments, meaning you will work with the most exciting, fast growth businesses in the DACH market.
An annual wellbeing and professional development allowance. We promote our people to invest in themselves and unlock their full potential through courses, personal coaching.
