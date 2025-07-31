Commercial Marketing Manager, Europe
Cytiva Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla chefsjobb i Uppsala
2025-07-31
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Commercial Marketing Manager, Europe is responsible for partnering with the zone sales leader for Europe to driving the commercial funnel through effective use of marketing tactics. These can include - but are not limited to - live events, account based marketing, and digital marketing. The successful candidate will market Cytiva products that support development and manufacturing of therapeutic products ranging from viral based gene editing, cell therapies, and mRNA among others.
This position reports into the Genomic Medicine Commercial Marketing Director and is part of the Genomic Medicine Operating Company. The role is located in Eysins, Switzerland, Saint Germain-en-Laye, France, or Uppsala, Sweden and will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
Align with the Zone Sales Leader on commercial funnel objectives.
Develop and execute a field marketing plan that supports the zone funnel objectives.
Partner with global business unit marketers to ensure consistency of value propositions and to leverage appropriate marketing tactics.
Develop relationships with key customers and bring their insights on the direction of novel therapeutics back into Cytiva.
Improve processes critical to the functioning of the marketing function using Danaher Business Systems (DBS) methodology.
Who you are:
Minimum of a bachelor's degree; master's or higher preferred.
Experience in a commercial, marketing, or product management position.
Demonstrated ability to conceptualize and execute engaging events and marketing content.
History of ownership in product launch preferred but not required.
Managed and allocated a budget in line with organizational goals.
Travel, Motor Vehicle Record & Physical/Environment Requirements:
Approximately 25% customer and internal travel required.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Use of a Danaher Business Systems commercial tool such as Launch Excellence, Customer-Centric Product Definition, or Growth Room.
Experience in the pharmaceutical segment.
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at Danaher Benefits Info.
#LI-Onsite
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9441690