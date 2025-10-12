Commercial Manager Nordic Countries(for Destination China/Far East)
Jinjiang (Sweden) Visa Service AB / Rese- och trafikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla rese- och trafikjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jinjiang (Sweden) Visa Service AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Shanghai Jinjiang International Travel is a leisure and travel company based in Shanghai, China. We specialize in providing top-tier travel services and experiences for clients worldwide, as well as in China. Our focus is on creating memorable travel experiences tailored to the unique needs of our customers. With a commitment to high-quality service and customer satisfaction, we have established ourselves as a leading player in the travel industry.
Jinjiang (Sweden) Visa Service AB is a subsidiary of Shanghai Jinjiang International Travel and is now recruiting a commercial manager responsible for developing the (b2b) tour operator business from Sweden to China and East Asia at large.
Role Description
This is a full-time on-site role for an experienced Commercial Manager (China inbound), located in the Greater Stockholm Metropolitan Area. The Commercial Manager Destination China/Far East will be responsible for overseeing 2B commercial operations, including developing tour operator relations and product designs in and for the Nordic markets, managing contracts, and analyzing market trends. Daily tasks include supervising customer performance, contract compliance, and optimizing commercial and product strategies to drive business growth. Experience working in and/or with Destination China and other East Asian destinations is of critical advantage.
Qualifications
5+ years of experience in the travel industry
Proficient in Commercial Management and Product Design
Tour Operator connections in Sweden and the Nordic countries at large
Strong Analytical Skills for evaluating market trends and business performance
Experienced in working in/with Destination China (and/or other East Asian destinations) is a massive plus
Skilled in Contract Management to ensure compliance and effective negotiation
Outstanding written and verbal communication skill
Please take note applicants must be able to work on-site in Sweden, i.e. be Swedish citizens or have a Swedish work permit.
Based on individual resumes, we are willing to consider applications from candidates in the Greater Gothenburg region. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-11
E-post: andy.janz@jjtravel.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Commercial Manager Nordic". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jinjiang (Sweden) Visa Service AB
(org.nr 559524-0200)
Hangövägen 29 Service Centre (visa karta
)
115 41 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Jinjiang Sweden Visa Service AB Jobbnummer
9552246