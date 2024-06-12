Commercial Lending Management Analyst Western Europe Digital - Hybrid
Job Description
Equal Opportunity
We recognize talent comes from a wealth of experience and ideas beyond just the technical specifications of a role. If you feel like you can make a meaningful impact even if you don't necessarily check all the listed requirements, please still consider applying. Diversity of experience and skills supplemented with drive are cornerstones to innovation and excellence and we encourage people from all backgrounds to apply to our positions.
Please let us know if you require any accommodations during the interview process and review Accessibility at Citi.
The Underwriter is a strategic professional who stays abreast of developments within own field and contributes to directional strategy by considering their application in own job and the business. Recognized technical authority for an area within the business. Requires basic commercial awareness. There are typically multiple people within the business that provide the same level of subject matter expertise. Developed communication and diplomacy skills are required in order to guide, influence and convince others, in particular colleagues in other areas and occasional external customers. Significant impact on the area through complex deliverables. Provides advice and counsel related to the technology or operations of the business. Work impacts an entire area, which eventually affects the overall performance and effectiveness of the sub-function/job family.
Responsibilities:
Interface with and support bankers in underwriting requests for commercial credit extensions for new and existing clients with ownership responsibilities for sound credit decisions and compliance with internal procedures/credit risk policy guidelines and standards.
Prepare a detailed written credit summary of commercial applicants requesting credit by analyzing the business, interpreting the finance need, identifying the strengths and prevailing risk factors and rendering a final credit decision.
Perform detailed financial analysis on companies, including trend and ratio analysis, and interpret the financial information.
Perform credit and personal financial statement analysis on individuals, guarantors, and co-borrowers in order to assess repayment capacity based on cash flow statements, tax returns, and statements.
Perform industry and geographical research and other due diligence as needed.
Maintain a solid understanding of Citibank products and services - within Small Business/Commercial Banking and the broader organization.
Maintain compliance with Citibank credit policies/practices and regulatory policies, to ensure business unit is in adherence to the above and receives satisfactory ratings from internal and external auditors.
Assists business unit goals by continuous identification of process improvements and efficiencies that reduce costs and improve customer service levels. Work with management team on prioritization and implementation of approved actions.
Provide backup support to Credit Underwriting Group Manager, lead projects and initiatives and mentor lower level Credit Officers as needed.
Other duties as required to support business unit and company goals.
Appropriately assess risk when business decisions are made, demonstrating particular consideration for the firm's reputation and safeguarding Citigroup, its clients and assets, by driving compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations, adhering to Policy, applying sound ethical judgment regarding personal behavior, conduct and business practices, and escalating, managing and reporting control issues with transparency.
Qualifications:
6-10 years previous credit authority experience. Prior experience working in a regulatory and compliance policy environment
Proven analytical skills including the ability to read and assess individual and company financial statements, cash flow, industry/competitive analysis and projections; including complicated business structures with foreign subsidiaries and/or parent organizations.
Demonstrated knowledge of intermediate accounting theory and its practical application in the credit underwriting process
Excellent organizational skills, prioritizing capabilities, attention to detail, and the ability to complete assignments within required deadlines in a fast-paced environment
Effective inter-personal and written/verbal communication skills
Thorough problem recognition and resolution skills
Pro-active disposition with ability to work autonomously and within a team Proficient in various spreadsheet and word processing applications (Excel and Word), including the use of graphs and charts and financial analysis software
Education:
Bachelor's/University degree, Master's degree preferred Så ansöker du
