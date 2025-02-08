Commercial Lead Consignment & Marketplace to Lindex
Do you have previous work experience within consignment, shop in shops and/or marketplaces? Do you also see yourself as a person with a strategic mindset and business analytical skills? Great! We are looking for a Commercial Lead to our B2B team.
Your role in our team. As Commercial Lead, you are a key person for driving revenue growth at Lindex. You are on the hunt for exciting business prospects, finding and collaborating with new partnerships and expanding our customer base. In this role you guide and inspire a dynamic business team, painting the big picture of defined goals. You set targets, create plans and offer support along the way. Building and nurturing connections is important, as you work closely with key clients and stakeholders, when for example negotiating contracts and agreements. The role includes analysing data, developing and managing the commercial budget and preparing reports for management.
At Lindex, we like to work together! And this role is no exception, as you work in close collaboration with relevant teams/roles within Lindex, where you keep everyone on the same wavelength, to make sure you reach business goals. In this role, you of course also stay updated with industry best practices and the latest trends.
Is this you? Do you have a strategic mindset and business analytical skills? Great! To be successful in the role, we also see that you are a great business lead, with the ability to lead others and lead projects in a complex matrix and to be able to do this, you have strong communication and cooperation skills. You are comfortable with working with data as the main driver of your priorities and actions and you have a commercial mindset and of course - always with the customer in mind.
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
Academic degree within business or similar
Work experience within consignment, shop in shops and/or marketplaces. Leading commercial and contractual negotiations.
Work experience from fashion retail sales, within business development
Work experience from leading position in a retail sales organisation
Fluent English, both spoken and written
Meritorious: work experience from an international organisation
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability and the customer runs through everything. It is a focus we have in every step going forward. We are in the middle of an exciting transformation, best described as becoming a global and sustainable fashion company, where being digital comes naturally in every step.
Everything we do is powered by people and we believe in doing things together because that is when we can have a greater impact. If you value flexibility and teamwork, just like us, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work setup, with your primary work location at our Gothenburg head office and the option to work remotely when possible. If this relates to you, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager to find the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set end date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
