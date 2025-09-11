Commercial Advisor to international fashion company!
2025-09-11
Join our client, a leader in their field, and contribute to pivotal commercial strategies. This is an unparalleled opportunity to shape market growth and drive innovation within a dynamic and forward-thinking environment.
We are now looking for a Commercial Advisor on a consultant assignment for our client in Stockholm. This is a great opportunity for a junior to mid-level consultant with project management experience and an interest in commercial work. You will become part of a collaborative and non-hierarchical team culture, where transparency, safety, and trust are valued above prestige.
Work tasks
In this role, you will work closely with both internal stakeholders and external partners, ensuring smooth processes and supporting senior colleagues. Your responsibilities will include:
• Project management
• Stakeholder management - facilitating collaboration and governance between product stakeholders, partners, and vendors
• Contract management - managing contract life-cycles, including extensions, renegotiations, terminations, and call-offs
• Procurement tasks and negotiation support
• Supporting the senior Commercial Advisor with various tasks
We believe you are a proactive and pragmatic consultant with strong communication skills. You are confident in challenging stakeholders constructively and thrive in a results-oriented environment.
Required skills:
• Project/program management experience
• Strong problem-solving skills and pragmatic outlook
• Solid communication abilities
• Results-oriented, concrete, and efficient way of working
It is meritorious if you have:
• Analytical skills (KPIs, business case construction)
• Negotiation and conflict-resolution skills, with the ability to influence and persuade
• Experience in deal-making and knowledge of various deal structures
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Assertive
• Respectful
Other information
• Assignment period: October 1, 2025 - March 31, 2026
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Stockholm, with 20% remote work possible
