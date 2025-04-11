Commercial Advisor to global fashion company
Digitalenta AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gotland
, Jönköping
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a dynamic and experienced Commercial Advisor to join a global company in the fashion industry.
This is a full-time assignment running from June 2 to December 31, with possible extension.
About the roleAs a Commercial Advisor, you'll play a crucial role in driving commercial excellence across the product lifecycle. Partnering closely with product leaders, you'll define and execute commercial strategies, lead negotiations with external vendors, and ensure sustainable value creation through well-structured deals and partnerships. You'll report into a strategic business tech function and collaborate across cross-functional teams.
Responsibilities Define and implement commercial and partner strategies in collaboration with product leaders
Negotiate terms and agreements with external partners to maximize business value
Identify and evaluate new partnership opportunities aligned with product objectives
Support the creation and validation of business cases for product initiatives
Recommend and implement optimal commercial models to fit strategic goals
Manage partner portfolios, driving performance, risk management, and compliance
Lead end-to-end deal-making processes, including RFPs, tenders, and negotiations
Monitor supplier performance and conduct spend and market analysis
Oversee contract lifecycle including renegotiations, extensions, and terminations
Drive governance and collaboration frameworks across internal and external stakeholders
About you
You are a commercially driven strategist with deep experience in complex deal-making and vendor partnerships. With a senior-level perspective and a collaborative mindset, you bring both strategic and hands-on capabilities. Your pragmatic, results-oriented approach makes you a trusted advisor to product and business leaders, especially in fast-paced, tech-driven environments.
Experience and skills Senior-level experience in commercial advisory roles within tech or product-driven organizations
Proven track record in international deal-making and vendor negotiations
Strong analytical capabilities, including building and evaluating business cases and KPIs
Experience with various commercial models and contract structures
Solid understanding of cloud agreement negotiations (e.g. SAP, Google, Microsoft)
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
Ability to influence cross-functional teams and drive alignment
Fluent in English; Swedish proficiency is a plus
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Amanda Nordström amanda.nordstrom@digitalenta.se 07602113318 Jobbnummer
9280332