CNC-Operator to Rutgerson Marin in Marstrand, Sweden
2023-08-22
Rutgerson Marin is one of the world's leading manufacturers of sail fittings and boat equipment. The company was founded in 1976 in the sailing metropol of Marstrand, and here we still manufacture all our products today. We are proud of our advanced machine park and skilled staff, and the demand for our Swedish-made quality products is great. 85 percent is exported. Now we need to expand our CNC team with a really good CNC operator.
THE ROLE: In the role of CNC operator at Rutgerson Marine, you are responsible for our cnc routers and water cutter where you prepare and manufacture according to manufacturing orders. You work with processing, rigging and programming as part of a team of 6 people divided into two shifts. You will work daytime.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR: You like physical work and you probably have a similar role today. You like your job, are a star at programming and are often tempted to watch YouTube clips with cool CNC machines. But above all, you are a really good CNC operator and esteemed colleague who engages you and stands up for others. You are not afraid of anything and are happy to get intricate tasks and find your own ways to facilitate your work. If you also like boating, you are guaranteed to thrive, but it is not a requirement. Experience of working with CNC machines is a requirement. It is a merit if you have previously worked with processing of large format such as laser cutting, water cutting and cnc router milling.
We require that you can either speak Swedish or English.
WE OFFER: Rutgerson Marin is a family business with about 50 employees who have fun together. The opportunities to develop and influence are great for the right person; people often stay with us for a long time. We can also be proud of one of the country's most beautifully located workplaces. Many of us start or end the day with a dip, a boat trip or a walk, while others are content to enjoy the wonderful surroundings from the coffee room or roof terrace. The view of the archipelago and Carlsten's fortress is wonderful and has a fantastic effect on the mood.
We also have the opportunity to arrange accommodation in a private appartment for the right person.
