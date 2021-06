Clinical Trials Assistant (CTA) to Biotech company in Gothenburg - Poolia Sverige AB - Apotekarjobb i Göteborg

Poolia Sverige AB / Apotekarjobb / Göteborg2021-06-28Are you an analytical person with a strong ability to organize and oversee large projects? Do you have great communicative skills and love to interact with others? Then, this might be the right position for you!2021-06-28We are now looking for a Clinical Trials Assistant (CTA) to join a Swedish Biotech company in Gothenburg, starting immediately. This is a half-time consultant role through Poolia Life Science, where you will initially be working 50%. The working hours may be increased to 100% depending on the candidate seniority and experience.Our client is a Swedish leading clinical stage biotech company within cardiovascular epigenetics, currently preparing for Phase II clinical trials of a drug candidate. The company is pioneering the field, being the first to apply epigenetics to treat cardiovascular disease and is expected to grow tremendously within the next coming years.To support the upcoming Phase II clinical trials of the drug candidate, we are now looking for a person with a great sense of structure and organization to join the team.Dina arbetsuppgifter i huvudsakThe successful candidate will be a key player in the day-to-day administrative operations with work tasks including (but not limited to):Setting up Trial Master Files for the studyDevelop quality management systemsArchivingAssisting clinical trial managers in their daily operationsAdministrative dutiesVem är du?We expect the successful candidate to have:A bachelor 's degree in a Life Science related topic, such as biomedicine or biotechnologyAt least three years of experience in clinical trials operationsSolid understanding of the drug product development processExperience with data managementGood understanding of GCPKnowledge in pharmacovigilance (desirable)Om verksamhetenFeel free to contact Robin Öz ( robin.oz@poolia.se ) if you have any questions regarding the role as a CTA or the consultant position at Poolia Life Science. The applications will be reviewed continuously, and the position may be filled before the last day, so make sure to submit your application today!Poolia Life Science is an authorized consultant and recruitment company with more than 30 years' of experience in matching qualified competence with world leading companies. Our dedicated team consists of highly experienced researchers and managers within the Life Science field, specialized in understanding the needs and expectations of clients ' as well as the competences and skills of the candidates '.Varaktighet, arbetstidDeltid 50% TillsvidareFast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-09Poolia Sverige AB5832644