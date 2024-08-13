Civil Design Lead / Projekteringsledare Bygg
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Ludvika Visa alla byggjobb i Ludvika
2024-08-13
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
Living Hitachi Energy Leadership Pillars as a leader to engage, develop, grow our people to enable connection to purpose, people, potential and performance.
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Your responsibilities
Responsible for the coordination and deliveries of the Civil Design in tenders and/or projects
Be well acquainted with the Client's Technical Specifications and ensuring that the Civil Design meet these as well as Hitachi Energy's own requirements
Responsible for the technical part of the procurement of the external Civil Design
Making sure that the Civil Design deliveries are within budget, scope, and time plan
Reviewing drawings and documents that are related to Civil Design
Your background
You hold at least a bachelor's degree in relevant technology field e.g., Civil Engineering and have a minimum of 3 years of experience
Experience from working as a Civil Designer is an advantage
Experience from coordinating Civil Design with multiple engineering competences is an advantage
Since we work in an international environment you need to master spoken and written English
Social competence and ability to collaborate is highly valued
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply no later than 8th of September! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Lina Carlsson, lina.carlsson1@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, Ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
8836769