Chinese guides for Polar Explorer Icebreaker Kalix - winter 20252026
2025-07-22
, Haparanda
, Luleå
, Överkalix
, Övertorneå
Join the Adventure - Winter Tour Guides Wanted!
Ready for an unforgettable winter in the Arctic? We are looking for a tourist guide, who speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese to join our team for the winter season 2025-2026
Location: Axelsvik port, Kalix, Northern Sweden
Season: Late November to early April
As a guide, you'll welcome international guests on board, give guided tours, help with the ice swimming activity, and assist with photo sales (basic computer skills required). Cruises last 2-3 hours, and during peak season we run up to three per day. Full training provided!
We're looking for people with tourism experience, a great attitude, and strong English skills. A valid permit to work in Sweden is required.
Be part of a multicultural team and a once-in-a-lifetime Arctic adventure.
Check out our Instagram: @polar.explorer.icebreaker
Apply now - positions are filled as soon as we find the right people!
Deadline: August 1, 2024 marina@icebreaker.fi
