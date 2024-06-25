Chinese guides for Polar Explorer Icebreaker Kalix - winter 2024-2025
2024-06-25
Feel the spirit of frozen sea this coming winter season! Join our team at Polar Explorer Icebreaker!
We are looking for two tourist guides, who speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese to join our team for the winter season 2024-2025. Season starts at the first week in December and last untill by mid-April. Job location is in Kalix (Northern Sweden). The ship is located at Axelsvik port, ca 23km from Kalix city.
We're looking for two guides with experience in tourism (mostly with Asian customers) and who has a positive attitude towards multicultural guests. Our guide needs to be very social and teamwork oriented. It is very important to us to keep a positive atmosphere on board since part of our work is to make our passengers feel comfortable and happy while cruising with us.
Cruises take 3 hours and during the high season we have two cruises per day. Tasks include giving the welcoming info to passengers, make short guide tours on board and dress the passengers for swimming activity. Also helping in our cafeteria and shop persona during the busiest season. We are providing a good guide training prior to the season start. For positions fluent Mandarin Chinese and good English are mandatory. Also existing permit to work in Sweden is required.
Apply as soon as possible as we are filling positions as soon as we will find suitable persons for jobs. Deadline is 1st of September, 2024.
Applications and information: sari@icebreaker.fi
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01
E-post: sari@icebreaker.fi
