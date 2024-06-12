Chinese calligraphy and Chinese-style painting teacher
2024-06-12
EET smart Consulting AB
Course administrator, planner and teacher in cultural subjects
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Scope: Full-time
Type of employment: Permanent or fixed-term employment
Qualifications
Work experience
Requirement
Education Consultant and Special Needs Teacher, Business; 5 years of experience or more
Education
Requirement
Post-secondary education four years or longer in pedagogy and teacher education; Chinese calligraphy training
About the job
You will be employed as a highly qualified teacher in Chinese calligraphy and Chinese-style painting. The employer is EET Smart Solutions AB. This gives you an opportunity to work in an international environment with a productive and stimulating team. We are looking for someone who is a positive, dedicated and collaborative team member who is happy to go the extra mile that may be needed for your students and colleagues in addition to your main job of conducting an enriching and stimulating education in your core subjects.
Your main responsibilities include:
To provide your students with education and skills in Chinese Calligraphy and Chinese-style painting,
To keep a positive classroom environment to provide the best possible education and training,
Report to parents on how your students are developing and improving their skills.
Submit your application with your CV and a personal presentation by email to info@eetsmart.com
Enter "Painting and calligraphy" as the subject. Interviews of applicants take place on an ongoing basis. Please send us your application as soon as possible.
About EET Smart Consulting AB
The company provides consulting services in finance, education and IT solutions.
In addition to training activities, economic activities also include organisation, accounting, tax advice and related services
Education can give you new opportunities in your working life! We offer Chinese language training, Chinese-style painting, Chinese calligraphy, and Chinese and related education writing courses.
We have the expertise to be able to offer qualified IT services and IT organization.
